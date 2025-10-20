Thomas Frank, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur, applauds the fans following the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 19, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur injury news as they next face Everton in the Premier League at Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Tottenham Hotspur have two new injury concerns as they next prepare to face Everton.

Spurs slipped to a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Aston Villa at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium yesterday. The North London side led through Rodrigo Bentancur inside five minutes but Morgan Rogers equalised for the visitors before half-time and Emi Buendia bagged Villa’s winner in the 77th minute.

Tottenham now turn their attention to a clash against AS Monaco in the Champions League before they face Everton at Hill Dickinson Stadium on Sunday. And Spurs could be sweating on two key men.

Romero and Udogie concerns

Cristian Romero pulled out of the Villa game, having sustained an issue in the warm-up, having been named in the starting line-up. Spurs boss Thomas Frank believes that the centre-back’s adductor issue is not too serious but is unsure if Romero can play against Monaco. Frank said: "Minor adductor injury. He felt a little bit the past few days. We expected him to be fine but he wasn't. I don't think it is too big."

Meanwhile, Destiny Udogie was not in Tottenham’s match-day squad. The full-back picked up a problem representing Italy during the international break and a timeframe on when he could return was not given. "Came back from international duties and minor irritation on the knee," said the Spurs boss. "Nothing major.”

Tottenham injury news

Tottenham could be without a total of eight players against Everton. Versatile defender Ben Davies also missed the Villa defeat, having suffered an injury during Wales’ 4-2 defeat by Belgium during the international break.

Spurs are already without first-choice striker Dominic Solanke, who underwent ankle surgery last month. Frank has insisted that he will not rush Solanke back to full fitness. Fellow forward Dejan Kulusevski has not played since Tottenham won the Europa League last season with victory over Manchester United in the final. Kulusevski underwent knee surgery.

James Maddison is unlikely to play this campaign, having ruptured his ACL in a pre-season friendly against Newcastle United.

Yves Bissouma is sidelined for the next few weeks having been stretchered off the Mali during the international break. The midfielder hasn’t played for Spurs this season, having been left out of the squad for the UEFA Super Cup for disciplinary reasons.

Kota Takai is still to make his debut for Tottenham since joining from Japanese side Kawasaki Frontale in the summer. Takai has returned to training, though, so could be back in the squad against Everton although a decision will have to be made. Radu Dragusin is coming towards the end of his recovery from an ACL injury.

Everton will head into the Spurs game after a 2-0 loss to Manchester City. David Moyes may be hopeful that Jarrad Branthwaite could be back in the squad. The key centre-back sustained a hamstring injury in pre-season and has not been rushed back, although he has returned to training.

Nathan Patterson missed the City defeat because of a setback. The right-back has yet to make a first-team appearance this season.