U21 manager makes 'magician' claim about forgotten Everton midfielder

Andre Gomes of Everton celebrates. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Everton midfielder Andre Gomes has struggled hugely with injuries and fitness this season despite a strong loan spell last year, but his love for the club and the game hasn't subsided according to U21 manager Paul Tait.

Gomes, 30, has made just five appearances for Sean Dyche this season but he produced strong performances as he netted against both Tottenham and Crystal Palace as he displayed his all-round ability and technical prowess - the issue is that he has missed 24 games through injury. His current deal expires this summer and it is unclear what the future holds for the former Barcelona man.

Sign up to our Everton FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

During his journey to regain full fitness after a calf issue, he was able to drop down to the U21 side where he played 107 minutes across two appearances in the Premier League 2 division. The U21 manager Tait, who described Gomes as a 'magician of a footballer', was able to utilise him in his midfield during those games and he revealed that he was fully committed to the cause, even on a cold night at Finch Farm.

"We were also lucky to have Andre Gomes" Tait expressed on the Blue Diary podcast. "He's just a magician of a footballer, he's a top, top player and also a top guy. It was his first game back after a long time out and he played on a freezing cold night at Finch Farm, he was only meant to play 75 minutes and he came off after 75 minutes and we said you can go and have a shower and he said 'no, I'm staying here' so he just likes staying on the bench with the rest of the lads and watching the game out."