'Was limping' - Crystal Palace suffer new injury concern ahead of Everton clash

Crystal Palace saw midfielder Will Hughes limp off in their 2-0 victory over Dynamo Kyiv in the Europa Conference League.

Crystal Palace have a new injury concern ahead of their clash against Everton.

The Toffees welcome the Eagles to Hill Dickinson Stadium on Sunday. David Moyes' men are hoping to deliver a first victory in five matches after a 0-0 draw with West Ham United earlier this week.

Palace, meanwhile, will head to Merseyside after stretching their unbeaten streak to 19 matches in all competitions. Oliver Glasner's men delivered a 2-0 victory over Dynamo Kyiv in their maiden Europa Conference League game on Thursday night. Daniel Munoz and Eddie Nketiah were on target either side of half-time.

However, the FA Cup holders saw Will Hughes forced off in the second period. The experienced midfielder is now doubtful to face Everton and will need to be assessed.

Glasner said via Palace's website: “He got a knock on his thigh, on his quad, a dead leg, and he was limping. We have a great medical department, so I hope that he will be available for Everton.”

Meanwhile, Palace also substituted Jean-Philippe Mateta at half-time. The striker is the Eagles' talisman and his eye-catching form has earned him a place in France's senior squad for the first time. Mateta was replaced by Nketiah but the decision was to manage minutes rather than because of injury.

Despite Palace's strong form, delivering a deserved 2-1 win against Premier League champions Liverpool last weekend, Everton have a good record against the South London side. The Blues have not lost the past nine meetings with the Eagles and won both fixtures last season. Glasner knows that his side are in for a tough game.

The Selhurst Park boss added: “We always want to win the next game, and I just told the players now after the game, ‘congratulations for this good start’. We have huge respect for Dynamo Kyiv, so playing away, starting with a win with three points in the Conference League is very positive.

“But now we have to switch the focus and it started really now. We start here to be ready for Everton on Sunday. Every single competition is the same, it is as important as the other one, and this is how we want to continue, game by game, and doing the best every single game.

“I’m proud that we could start the Conference League away against a very good opponent. I don't think about this [unbeaten] run, because it has already happened, so for me it is important what comes next, and next comes Everton, and their new stadium.

“We are really looking forward to this game, a great atmosphere, a great stadium, they are in very good shape. We could do everything today we planned to do: it was planned to play JP [Mateta] one half and Eddie Nketiah one half, it was planned to play Daichi [Kamada] and Yeremy about 60 minutes, and play Justin [Deveny] and Isma [Sarr] about 30, that everybody stays in shape, stays in rhythm.

“It was not planned, but I think he deserved it: it was the debut of Rio Cardines today, a young player who deserved it. The players know I don't give gifts. Minutes are not gifts, you have to deserve it, and he deserved it, so today was the right moment. A very positive day for us.”