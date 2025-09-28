Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner. (Photo by Tom Dulat/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Liverpool suffered their first loss of the Premier League season against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

Oliver Glasner declared that he has no intention of settling for a draw as Crystal Palace ended Liverpool's perfect start to their Premier League title defence.

The Reds suffered a 2-1 defeat at Selhurst Park as the Eagles stretched their unbeaten run to 18 matches in all competitions.

After Palace beat Liverpool in the Community Shield on penalties at Wembley last month, they again proved to be their Achilles heel. The English champions were dominated by Glasner's men in the first half and deserved to be further than a goal ahead courtesy of Ismaila Sarr's ninth-minute strike.

Liverpool thought they had rescued a point when Federico Chiesa bagged an 87th-minute equaliser. But Palace were not happy with sharing the spoils and scored in the seventh minute of stoppage-time through Eddie Nketiah.

Palace boss Glasner surprisingly said that his side were ‘lucky’ that goalkeeper Dean Henderson made a couple of saves in the second half. But the Austrian was delighted with the Eagles’ display.

Glasner said at his post-match press conference: "The best half since we [my coaching staff and I] arrived. It was just the result, [only] leading by one goal [we could improve]. When you play the champions, you always know they can strike back. Especially when we see their last games, they always scored late goals.

"To be fair, the second-half was immense pressure. We were lucky in a few times, we had Dean [Henderson] in one or two situations. What makes me really proud today is we conceded the equaliser in the 90th minute. Very often, the momentum changes and you lose a game. We kept our heads up, played forward and turned the momentum again. We got the game-winner. That makes me really proud of the group.

“Also, when I see Will Hughes wins the first header, Jeff Lerma the second, and Eddie Nketiah scores the goal… three players who came on. That's why it was such a team effort today. I'm really proud and delighted about the performance.

“I hope we will continue. I talked about it before and I told it to the players. As soon as you have it in your head that you want to stay unbeaten, you want to defend and defending something is always passive. We want to win something. The approach is to win the game. We don't know if we're doing it every time. I don't want to just stay unbeaten. Go for the win, if we draw, we take the draw, if we lose we accept it but the approach is to win the game.

“The emotions... I told the players the last time we won on penalties that I'm over 50, they should look after my heart and make it a bit easier to relax a bit earlier! On the other side, this is why we love football. I wanted to run to the players but after five yards, I stopped because I conceded a yellow card once. I have to give something to the team and my wife gets upset with me!”