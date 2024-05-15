Last club: Birmingham City

The former Everton forward revealed details on how his move to Man Utd occurred in 2004.

Wayne Rooney has revealed how Liverpool played a key role in his transfer from Everton to Manchester United.

Rooney rose through the ranks at Everton at a very early age and broke into the first-team at just 16 years of age. He broke records and spent another season at the club before Manchester United and Sir Alex Ferguson came knocking. In the 2004 summer window, he signed a five-year-deal at Old Trafford worth upwards of £20m and the rest, as they say, is history.

He went on to play 559 times for the Red Devils, netting 253 goals and providing 139 assists as well as winning 12 major trophies which includes five Premier League titles. After leaving the club in 2017, he departed as the top scorer in their history, breaking Sir Bobby Charlton’s iconic figures that stood for nearly 50 years.

Growing up as an Evertonian, Rooney always had a distaste for the other team on Merseyside which he carried into his career at United and he revealed that it was a significant factor in his move. “I was growing up in the nineties watching Manchester United, like in awe of what I was seeing,” he admitted on The Overlap's Stick to Football podcast, brought to you by SkyBet. “And obviously being an Everton fan, we weren’t really going to win anything. “So my best way of having a go at Liverpool fans was Man United winning. I grew up watching them. Then the minute I knew Manchester United were interested in signing me, I was like that’s the only place I’m going.”

While his playing career is much heralded, Rooney’s managerial career has failed to take off. Working under difficult conditions at Derby County, he spent nearly two years at the club before leaving with a 28% win percentage. There was also a spell at DC United in the MLS but his most recent outing as Birmingham City manager was highly criticised.