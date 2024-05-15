Liverpool star is the 'most desired' by Barcelona but they must sell first

The attacker has 13 goals this season

The attacker has 13 goals this season and five assists in 50 appearances.

Barcelona are reportedly very interested in bringing winger Luis Diaz to the club this summer but they will have to sell before being able to conduct any deals.

The Colombian has netted 13 goals in 50 games this season and has shown plenty of brilliant moments but, ultimately, he hasn’t always produced that cutting edge shown by his predecessor Sadio Mane in the same position. Fans will point to the home game with Manchester City when he starred with some brilliant mazy dribbles but he came up short in front of goal on multiple occasions. Plus, his record of 24 in 97 equates to a goal near enough every four games while Mane’s record was almost half that.

Across the season, reports have surfaced over a potential exit - with his father even making claims that Spain was a goal for him and his family in the past which only helped in adding to the aforementioned speculation. Since then, reports in Spain continue to claim that Barcelona are highly interested in a move.

According to Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, Diaz is the winger that is ‘most desired’ by the Catalan giants. It also claims that they are looking to strengthen this summer and that they have considered the likes of Nico Williams (Athletic Bilbao) Dani Olmo (RB Leipzig) and Pepe (Porto).

In terms of selling players, reports earlier this season claimed that the likes of Ansu Fati, Victor Roque, Raphinha, Frankie De Jong, Robert Lewandowski and Ronald Araujo have been mentioned as possible departures. But the left wing position is one that doesn’t have a natural fit as it stands. Wonderkid Lamine Yamal has solidified himself as a key starter on the opposite flank but they are desperately lacking on the other flank.