Everton and Manchester United kicked off the weekend of Premier League action but the Toffees were unable to come away with any points as they fight to put as much daylight as possible between them and the relegation zone.

The Blues are fighting for their survival for the third season in a row. After giving away two penalties at Old Trafford, United earned a 2-0 win and Everton are now at risk of being leapfrogged by Nottingham Forest if they win their upcoming game against Brighton on Sunday.

As things stand, Sean Dyche's side are battling with Forest, Luton Town and Brentford to avoid occupying the third spot in the drop zone. After the match, Wayne Rooney discussed his former club's chances of staying up during the TNT Sports analysis. The ex-striker had a message for the fans as Everton look to break their disappointing streak of 11 games without a win.

"There's always pressure and managers know that's part of the job — he's [Dyche] at a massive football club in Everton and 11 games without a win is not great. I think it's really worrying for Everton, looking at potentially getting more points taken off them. It's a really worrying time and Everton have gotten away with it [relegation] the last couple of seasons by the skin of their teeth and it's a real concern that they might not get away with it this time."

Rio Ferdinand, who joined the panel to discuss United's win over Everton, asked Rooney about the morale within the Everton fanbase. The Toffees recently had their 10-point deduction reduced to six points after an appeal against their PSR breach penalty. However, the club are now facing a second complaint, which is expected to conclude in April.

"Over the last few weeks, you can feel it — the tension, the upset, the anger and frustration from the fans and that'll only grow," Rooney admitted. "I think at this moment, Everton fans really need to get behind the team.

"We saw that when Frank Lampard was there and the fans made a huge difference and I'm afraid it's going to be that again this year where the fans really need to get behind the team to try and push them over the line and make sure they stay in the division.