Sean Dyche responds to Willy Gnonto transfer interest as Everton £12m deal ‘close’

Leeds United forward Willy Gnonto has strongly been linked to Everton.

George Priestman
By George Priestman
Published 10th Aug 2023, 14:19 BST

Sean Dyche refused to deny that Everton are interested Leeds United’s Wilfried Gnonto - as he confirmed that the club are ‘close’ to completing a move for Sporting CP striker Youseff Chermiti.

The Toffees have already brought in the experienced Ashley Young on a free transfer, as well as forward Arnaut Danjuma on loan from Villarreal this summer.

Now Everton are poised to confirm their third signing of the transfer window. Dyche revealed that Chermiti’s arrival is ‘very close’ in a deal worth an initial £12 million.

The Blues are keen to bolster their attacking options further, with Gnonto strongly linked. The Italy international was left out of Leeds’ squad for their 2-1 Carabao Cup first-round win over Shrewsbury Town last night although he was not injured. Gnonto is reportedly pushing for an exit following the Whites’ relegation from the Premier League.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference ahead of Everton’s 2023-24 opening fixture against Fulham, Dyche was pressed on whether Everton were keen on Gnonto. However, the Everton boss replied: “You know me, I don’t speak about other players.

“I will speak about Youssef, he’s nearly at a situation to be clear on. It’s very close. Hopefully it gets done and he’s a new player who adds to the squad.”

Another forward who has been reported as a target is Paris Saint-Germain’s Hugo Ekitike.

Dyche was coy on any potential interest, however, and claimed there has been ‘no contact, to my knowledge’ in regards to Ekitike.

