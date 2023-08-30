The Everton boss spoke after his side came from behind to beat Doncaster in the EFL Cup.

Everton manager Sean Dyche has praised the impact of Beto as his debut helped Everton on their way to a comeback victory over Doncaster in the second round of the EFL Cup.

His side earned their first victory of the season thanks to goals from debutant Beto and summer signing Arnaut Danjuma.

It was a difficult first half for the Toffees, who went one-nil down before half-time, but an improved second-half performance saw them progress to the fourth round, where they will face Aston Villa at Villa Park.

The Villarreal loan-ee struck late with a fine solo strike after Beto’s deft finish brought Everton level after a brilliant Abdoulaye Doucoure ball.

Speaking on the game, Dyche praised the new Everton striker, who officially joined in a four-year-deal yesterday from Udinese.

He spoke on Beto’s second-half appearance and how fellow substitute Ashley Young and the match-winner Danjuma affected the game.

“I think Danjuma was very good and Young made a difference, Beto coming on he is raw and has been effective. I think it is an important factor of what he can do, he will develop on the way we play.

“He has been around a while at Udinese, we have told him to go and enjoy it and to go and use his instincts we know he can run and head it.

“We know he can play on his own we have seen that second half.”

Dyche also praised his League Two opposition. Despite only managing one points from five games so far, they posed a strong threat and made it extremely difficult for the Premier League side in the first half.

“Very tough game, but every game is tough, I think their goal is offside but I am yet to see it. We changed a few things at half-time and reminded them they are Premier League players.