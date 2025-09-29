West Ham are expected to appoint Nuno Espirito Santo at the London Stadium. | Getty Images

Everton will aim to return to winning ways against an out-of-sorts West Ham United on Monday night

Everton boss David Moyes faces his former club West Ham United, in a game which marks West Ham’s first without Graham Potter in the dugout.

The Blues crashed out of the League Cup in their last outing against Wolves and suffered defeat in the Merseyside derby against runaway leaders Liverpool at Anfield. It marks a bit of a blip in what otherwise has been a commendable start despite an opening day defeat to Leeds United.

Meanwhile, Potter leaves as statistically the worst manager in West Ham’s history. He had a dismal win rate of just 28 percent after taking charge mid-way through last season, and suffered five defeats from the opening six matches of this season.

There’s has been rampant talks of the board looking for replacements in the background, but it had been expected that Potter would get one last matchweek to turn thins around. But bizarely despite taking his pre-match press conference, the board have decided to pull the trigger before kick-off.

In truth, West Ham have been a shadow of the team that they were since David Moyes’ departure in May 2024.The Monday evening fixture marks Moyes’ second match against West Ham since leaving the club 14 months ago. In the last instance his side earned a 1-1 draw after Jake O’Brien’s last minute equaliser cancelled out an opener from Tomas Soucek.

Everton could move into a European spot with a win if results go in their favour. But how do the pundits see this one going at the Hill Dickinson stadium?

Chris Sutton shares Everton vs West Ham prediction

Former Blackburn Rovers and Celtic forward Chris Sutton felt it was always a matter of time before Graham Potter lost his job. However, he made the predctions before the decision was made. He can only see one outcome. He’s predicting a 2-0 victory for Everton and is unsure if the Hammers can cope with battle.

He explained via BBC Sport: “The irony here is that a win for former West Ham boss David Moyes, who their fans wanted to get rid of, could end Graham Potter's time in charge of the Hammers. It's hard to see any other outcome, to be honest. Everton are still short of a goalscoring striker but they have stacks of creativity and should have more than enough chances.

“My 606 co-host Roman Kemp described the Hill Dickinson Stadium as a fortress last week. I feel like he went a bit early there, but they should still be too strong for West Ham - I am not sure the Hammers have the stomach for a fight.”

Paul Merson believes this is the perfect time to play West Ham

Former Arsenal and Aston Villa playmaker Paul Merson also believes Everton will have too much for West Ham on Monday night. He criticised David Moyes’ team selection against Wolves in mid-week as the Blues became the latest side to fall short against the Old Gold in the Carabao Cup after West Ham’s 3-2 loss as well earlier in the competition.

However, despite the team’s recent dip, he believes this is the perfect fixture for Everton to return to winning ways. He backed them to win 2-0 but did criticise Moyes for his team selection in the League Cup. He told SportsKeeda: “I was shocked by David Moyes' team selection for the loss against Wolves.

“He ended up bringing on Iliman Ndiaye, Jack Grealish, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Beto and Vitalii Mykolenko from the bench. If you want to rest them, leave them out of the squad. Now they are in a situation where these players aren't 100 per cent fresh for the weekend.

“Fortunately for Everton, West Ham have been really poor. That win over Forest papered over the cracks. Graham Potter's side were lucky. This is the perfect fixture for Everton to put the disappointment of losing in the cup behind them.”

West Ham will hope to prove the doubters wrong and return to winning ways. A good omen for the Hammers is that since the start of 2021, they have only enjoyed more Premier League wins against Wolves (6) than they have versus Everton (5).