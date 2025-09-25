A look at the standout performers in the Premier League so far as Everton and Liverpool stars are both signalled out for praise | Getty Images/ Canva

A look at the standout performers in the Premier League so far as Everton and Liverpool stars are both signalled out for praise

The Premier League is now five games deep, and we are already beginning to see patterns emerging at the top and bottom of the table.

Defending champions Liverpool, perhaps unsurprisingly after a big summer of spending, sit top of the table and are the only team that still boast a 100 percent winning record across all competitions after recording a League Cup win over Southampton last time out. Arsenal, who have been runners-up in the last three seasons, occupy second position while Tottenham seem to be rediscovering their form in third place.

Everton have had a mixed start to the campaign. They sit below rivals Liverpool in 10th position after a Merseyside Derby defeat at the weekend, but have shown signs of being a much more progressive team under David Moyes after a strong summer on the transfer front.

As ever, the usual suspects such as Erling Haaland and Mohamed Salah are getting amongst the goals while Hugo Ekitike and Victor Gyokeres are already making their presence known at their new clubs.

With that in mind, we take a look at the early contenders to be included in the Team of the Season, based on their performances in the opening five matches. Data is collected by WhoScored and is based on each player’s average rating since matchday one.

Liverpool and Everton stars feature in defence

Tottenham star Guglielmo Vicario is currently the league’s top ranked goalkeeper with an average rating of 7.1. He’s conceded just three goals so far and has been central to the team’s improvement under Thomas Frank.

At right-back, Arsenal’s Jurrien Timber features with a rating of 7.4. He’s already scored twice this season and chipped in with an assist for a Gunners team that has looked rock solid defensively.

Chelsea’s Trevoh Chalobah features in the heart of the defence with a rating of 7.7, making him the joint highest player in the team in terms of performance. He’s looked excellent in Levi Colwill’s absence and has registered two goals this term. He’s partnered with Liverpool’s skipper Virgil van Dijk, rated 7.4, who has led the team to five consecutive victories this term.

Everton’s James Garner, who is predominantly a central midfielder, features at left-back with a rating of 7.2. He’s made the position his own this season and has performed to an exceptionally high standard so far.

New Everton signing features in star-studded midfield

Mohammed Kudus has impressed at Tottenham since his move from West Ham. He featured as a right midfielder with a rating of 7.5 after racking up three assists.

In central midfield, Moises Caicedo from Chelsea has continued his strong form from last season and has a rating of 7.6. This puts him level with midfield partner Ryan Gravenberch, who has been Liverpool’s standout performer in the middle of the park, with pace, tenacity and crucially an eye for goal, with two strikes and one assist.

Everton summer signing Jack Grealish completes the midfield quartet. He’s been a revelation since his loan move from Manchester City and was named August’s Player of the Month after a series of stellar displays. He’s managed four assists in five matches so far, making him the most creative footballer in the division.

Grealish’s former teammate Erling Haaland, unsurprisingly, leads the line. He’s scored six already this season, leaving him in pole position to win the Golden Boot. The Norwegian is paired alongside Chelsea’s Joao Pedro, who has a rating of 7.4. The Brazilian has two goals and three assists so far and sneaks in ahead of Hugo Ekitike.