Everton target Danny Ings is set to sign for relegation rivals West Ham United in a £15m deal on Thursday.

The Toffees had targeted the Aston Villa forward earlier this month, but saw their approach for a loan deal turned down, as the Midlands club only wanted to negotiate a permanent move.

The expected move is another blow for Everton as they scramble to secure a forward signing to bolster their faltering front line.

Fabrizio Romano wrote on Twitter: “West Ham have reached full agreement to sign Danny Ings from Aston Villa, full package close £15m add-ons included. Personal terms almost agreed. Here we go! Medical tests scheduled in order to get the deal signed soon.”

What makes the move even more interesting is the two sides face other on Saturday in the league, with Everton currently sat 19th and the London side sat one place above them In the relegation places.

It remains to be seen whether he can be registered in time to face the Toffees, but Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth claims West Ham are hopeful of doing so before the weekend.

What makes the deal worse from an Everton standpoint is that Villa had initially demanded £25m for the 30-year-old forward, but, clearly, the club has softened on that figure as they have agreed a deal of £12m, with £3m in add-ons.

Ings has struggled this season for regular minutes in the league, only starting eight of his 19 league appearances. He still managed six goals in 18 games, but has found himself playing second fiddle to the more youthful Ollie Watkins.

Despite that, his Premier League record is still strong with 68 goals and 19 assists in 188 games across five clubs, including Burnley, Liverpool, Southampton and Bournemouth.

