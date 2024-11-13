Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Everton transfer news: The battle to sign one of the league’s potential bargains is heating up for Everton.

Everton are currently facing stiff competition from West Ham United over the potential signing of Brighton’s Tariq Lamptey.

The right-back has found himself as a back-up ever since Fabian Hürzeler arrived at the club. Still only 24, he has a strong football upbringing as he came through the Chelsea academy and has totalled 106 appearances for the Seagulls to this day.

An exit could be in the near future for Lamptey, given his deal expires in the summer and it is likely he will be able to secure a move to another Premier League club. One of those potential options could be Everton where he would almost be guaranteed a starting role given the right-back situation at the club.

According to CaughtOffside, Everton will face competition from West Ham who are also linked and it is said that Lamptey does not want to extend his deal with Brighton, making him available to sign on a pre-contract as early as January. For West Ham, they have the aging Vladimir Coufal who is set to exit in the summer in the same position, with Lamptey viewed as a strong replacement. But guaranteed minutes would be difficult given Aaron Wan-Bissaka is the number one choice.

With the Friedkin Group set to take over the club before the upcoming window, they could even stretch to signing him for a low fee in January if they wanted. However, in the summer, Ashley Young and Seamus Coleman could both depart when their contracts end, leaving them without two options in that position.

Currently valued around £10m, his energy, pace and ability to contribute to attacks will certainly suit Everton. They have been lacking in that position for years now and the over-reliance on Coleman, who is far past his best at 36, and the experienced figure of the 39-year-old Young, is clearly not a recipe for success.

Nathan Patterson continues to hold some hope of a fruitful future but Sean Dyche unwillingness to give him any sort of real game time has meant he hasn’t had the chance to flourish. Lamptey would be a perfect no-nonsense signing to make that would instantly improve the side as well as fit within the financial restraints. The question is, where does Lamptey see his future?