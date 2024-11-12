Liverpool FC news: The former Premier League striker cast his view on the title race after Liverpool raced into an early lead.

Chris Sutton refuses to believe that Liverpool are Premier League title favourites after just 11 games.

Arne Slot’s side have risen to become early season contenders, producing a five-point lead to Manchester City after the opening 11 games. There is still 71% of the season still to go which perfectly encapsulates the idea that early title claims may be a touch naïve; regardless, it has been a brilliant start.

The two title chasers face each other after the international break at Anfield which could see a bigger gap open up or Pep Guardiola’s side claw back the deficit. At the start of the season, according to Opta, Liverpool were given a 5% chance of winning the title compared to City’s 82%. Fast forward 11 games and Liverpool are in the driving seat with 60% and City have fallen to 34%.

Sutton, speaking on the BBC podcast the ‘Football Daily’, revealed that he doesn’t want to see another repeat of City winning the league and refused to call Liverpool favourites despite their lead. “He’s taken over from one of the greatest managers the Premier League has ever seen and he’s got them into gear and playing well really quickly,” He began.

“Would I make them [Liverpool] favourites? No. I’m still going to go with Manchester City but I hope they don’t win it. Nothing against them it is just that I’m bored with them winning - so I would love to see either Liverpool or Arsenal win it, or even Chelsea but I do think City will find a way. Pep did seem aggravated at the weekend, very aggravated and that I can only suspect is a good thing.”

Conor Coady, the current Leicester City defender and ex-Wolves and Everton figure, claimed that Liverpool need to be ready for City’s second-half push to the season. “I think they’ve got to be ready for what City are going to bring in the second half of the season - we know City can be unbelievable.”