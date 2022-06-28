Everton chairman Bill Kenwright is said to have met Tottenham Hotspur counterpart Daniel Levy in London where they may have discussed Richarlison, Anthony Gordon and Harry Winks.

Richarlison has been heavily linked with an Everton departure this summer.

The Brazil international is reportedly a target for several clubs including Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea.

Both outfits are looking to strengthen after qualifying for next season’s Champions League.

However, Spurs may well have gained an advantage.

Antonio Conte’s side have even been linked with a double swoop for Richarlison and Anthony Gordon - although it’s unlikely Everton will be willing to sell the latter.

But reports suggest that Toffees chairman Bill Kenwright has met with his Tottenham counterpart Daniel Levy - where several things could have been discussed including Richarlison.

What’s been said

The BBC’s former North America editor, Jon Sopel, is more used to reporting on US presidential elections than the Premier League.

However, he claims that Kenwright and Levy were having dinner together last night in Mayfair-based restaurant Scott’s.

Sopel wrote on Twitter: “If Richarlison does come to ⁦@SpursOfficial⁩ suspect history will show agreement was reached last night. Bill Kenwright and Daniel Levy were having dinner together in Scott’s - and I was at table next to them…”

Will Everton sell Richarlison?

While on international duty, Richarlison admitted he’s already held talks with Everton boss Frank Lampard and the board about his future.

Given the Blues’ precarious financial situation, there has been a strong debate whether they need to sell a prized asset during the summer transfer window.

The Mirror reports that Everton were hoping to offset debts during the current financial year, which ends on 30 June and a deal to sell Richarlison would be put in place by then.

Speaking after the Toffees’ 3-2 win over Crystal Palace last season, which secured their Premier League status, Lampard admitted he hoped to keep Richarlison at Goodison Park.

Richarlison joined Everton from Watford for an initial fee of £35 million.