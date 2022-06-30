Richarlison is looking likely to bring the curtain down on his time at Everton for a move to Tottenham.

Richarlison has sent a message to an upset Everton fan seemingly saying his goodbyes as his move to Tottenham Hotspur edges closer.

The Brazil international is in negotiations with Spurs regarding a move in the summer transfer window. Sky Sports reports the switch could be completed in the next 24 hours.

Richarlison is a huge fans’ favourite at Goodison Park. After arriving from Watford four years ago, he swiftly endeared himself to Evertonians because of his selfless attitude and work-rate he displayed.

But due to the Blues’ financial problems, they need to sell a prized asset to adhere to the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules before the end of the financial year.

However, Richarlison’s prospective departure will no doubt leave supporters gutted.

One young fan’s mum posted a picture of herself and her son on Twitter - with the youngster crying after finding out the news.

The caption read: “Whoops! Just told my lad that it looks like @Richarlison97 #Richarlison is going to Tottenham. I cried the same when [Gary] Lineker left.”

Richarlison responded with a heartfelt message that said: “Stay happy my friend,” which was accompanied by a blue heart emoji.

In total, Richarlison has made 152 appearances for Everton, scoring 53 goals.

Last season, he transformed himself into the Toffees’ saviour in their battle to avoid relegation.