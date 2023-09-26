Why Everton fans are excited about young star making waves

Everton fans have been impressed with their new young star who has been in good form since coming into the squad this season.

Everton fans will be incredibly overjoyed with their win over Brentford at the weekend, but the win gave us another example of how well Jarrad Branthwaite has settled back into life in England.

The 21-year-old centre-back has been impressive despite the team’s overall poor results so far this season and looks to be going from strength to strength as the games progress.

Partnered with James Tarkowski, the pair have played every game together since the defeat to Wolves at home and look to be well-suited, with both producing top performances against Brentford.

At the weekend, Branthwaite had to deal with a strong attacking frontline, but came through with passing colours - there were also plenty of shouts for him to be awarded man of the match on social media.

He recorded five successful long balls, 45 successful passes, 11 recoveries, four clearances, two tackles, two interceptions as well as winning two aerial duels in a terrific all-round performance.

Speaking following the game, Tarkowski spoke on his defensive partner who is backing him to go to the very top.

“He’s calm, technically very good, physical & quick. He’s also got size. He’s got everything to go to the very top at the game, especially for his age. I didn’t see too much of him last season, so this was my first real look & I’ve been really impressed.”

There’s even been comparisons to former defender John Stones, who was highly regarded as a young centre-back at the club before making a big move to Manchester City. Comparisons can be drawn between the two, but Branthwaite is certainly making an impression even after four starts at the start of the new campaign.

With the 21-year-old being a left-footed centre-back, that trait is certainly one that is highly valued and will certainly make him an attractive proposition for other sides as well as the England national team.

Levi Colwill at Chelsea is the only other left-footed centre-back that is in and around the England set-up, meaning that progression for Branthwaite, who is already an England U21 international, would be finding a route into Gareth Southgate’s squad.

But that will surely take a full season of impressive performances given how little he has played in the Premier League to date, but the route towards that is clearly there for him.

As is stands, he is one of Everton’s best performers and he simply has to play in as many league games as possible, given the drop-off in quality that occurs whenever Michael Keane or Ben Godfrey step into the same role.