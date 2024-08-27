Getty Images

Liverpool FC transfer news: The reports have kicked into life for Liverpool as two attackers have been linked.

Liverpool could explore a move for £42m-rated Bayern Munich star Kingsley Coman if their pursuit of Juventus’ Federico Chiesa falls through, claim reports.

With just a few days to go in the window, Liverpool have seemingly exploded into life as reports of multiple potential moves both in and out of the club have surfaced. One of those is the Italian attacker, Chiesa.

The 26-year-old was left out of Thiago Motta’s squad against Verona on Monday for the second game in a row at the start of the new campaign and he is reportedly available for less than £15m. With one year left on his deal, he looks set to depart. Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Liverpool have made an initial approach and that the player would be keen on a move.

Yet, if no move prevails we could see them change course to Bayern - and Coman. According to France Football’s Nabil Djellit, Anfield is a potential destination, as he told his 559k followers on X of the news. Romano has already confirmed on X that there is ‘competition from Premier League top clubs’ for the winger and that he is a ‘one to watch’ this week. However, Al-Hilal have also submitted a ‘huge bid’ to sign him which shows interest is high in the £42m-rated attacker.

Coman, 28, is a 10-time league champion and famously netted the winner in the Champions League final in 2020, in a narrow win over Paris Saint-Germain. However, he finds himself as a back-up attacker under Vincent Kompany at Bayern. The addition of Michael Olise has seen his position and standing reduced further after he missed the majority of last season with several injuries.

He played just 27 times in all competitions as he suffered three distinct spells out of action - one for a muscular issues, a torn muscle fibre, then an abductor injury and knee medial ligament tear resulting in 21 games on the sidelines. Fans were concerned over the absences of Chiesa but he missed just six games last season, which is certainly something to ponder.

Coman is older, more expensive and potentially more likely to pick up injuries but there is strong competition from Europe and beyond for both players and it remains unclear who the Reds will sign before the deadline as they look to bolster Arne Slot’s squad.