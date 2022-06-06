Wigan Athletic are understood to have discussed recruiting Nathan Broadhead on loan.

Wigan Athletic are showing an interest in signing Nathan Broadhead on loan from Everton.

It's understood that the League One champions are admirers of the forward.

Broadhead enjoyed a fine 2021-22 season with Sunderland.

In total, he scored 13 goals in 27 appearances as the Black Cats finally returned to the Championship at the fourth attempt via the play-off final.

As a result of Broadhead's achievements, he earned a maiden call-up to the Wales senior squad.

However, the 24-year-old was forced to pull out of the Red Dragons' 27-man set-up due to injury.

Wales qualified for the 2022 World Cup last night with a 1-0 defeat of Ukraine.

Wigan are preparing for life back in the Championship after being relegated two seasons ago following a 12-point deduction for entering administration.

The Latics claimed the third-tier crown by two points and are now plotting a campaign at the higher level.

As Leam Richardson's side aim to bolster their attacking options, Broadhead is one player who has been discussed.

But it’s understood Wigan have concerns about the former Burton Albion loanee's injury record.

He managed only 20 league appearances for Sunderland, while he totalled just four minutes of action during their successful play-off campaign.

The Black Cats are indeed keen to extend Broadhead’s stay at the Stadium of Light.

Broadhead has a year remaining on his Everton contract.