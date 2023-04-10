Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
2 hours ago How King Charles’ coronation route is different from Queen Elizabeth’s
15 minutes ago Neighbours star gives health update after shock cancer diagnosis
15 minutes ago Full list of seven government backed UNESCO bid sites announced
57 minutes ago Six people dead and several injured after French Alps avalanche
1 hour ago Vodafone services down for thousands across the UK
1 hour ago Dalai Lama apology for kissing boy & asking him to 'suck his tongue'

Everton’s relegation rivals ‘open talks’ with former Toffees and Liverpool boss

Latest managerial news from the Premier League involves this former Everton and Liverpool manager

Harry Mail
By Harry Mail
Published 10th Apr 2023, 12:26 BST

Leicester City are reportedly in negotiations with former Everton and Liverpool boss Rafa Benitez. The Foxes are currently in the hunt for a new manager after parting company with ex-Reds man Brendan Rodgers at the start of this month.

They are struggling near the bottom of the Premier League as they fight for survival and they are currently sat in 19th place after their 1-0 loss at home to Bournemouth this weekend. Only Southampton separate them from the foot of the table.

As first reported by Marca last week and now relayed by reporter Fabrizio Romano on Twitter, Leicester have ‘opened talks’ with Benitez as they look to lure the Spaniard to the King Power Stadium. They have also looked at Jesse Marsch but any proposed move for the American is now off.

Most Popular

Liverpool turned to Benitez back in 2004 and he spent six years at Anfield, having previously been at Real Madrid as a coach before stints at Tenerife and Valencia. He won the Champions League with the Reds in 2005 and also won the FA Cup a year later.

He left the Merseyside club and had spells at Chelsea, Napoli, Real Madrid, Newcastle United and Dalian Professional before making a surprise switch to Everton in 2021. However, his tenure at Goodison Park didn’t go to plan.

Benitez left the Blues in January last year and has since been weighing up his next club. Leicester are now being linked and he could find himself back in England again now.