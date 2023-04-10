Everton’s relegation rivals ‘open talks’ with former Toffees and Liverpool boss

Latest managerial news from the Premier League involves this former Everton and Liverpool manager

Leicester City are reportedly in negotiations with former Everton and Liverpool boss Rafa Benitez. The Foxes are currently in the hunt for a new manager after parting company with ex-Reds man Brendan Rodgers at the start of this month.

They are struggling near the bottom of the Premier League as they fight for survival and they are currently sat in 19th place after their 1-0 loss at home to Bournemouth this weekend. Only Southampton separate them from the foot of the table.

As first reported by Marca last week and now relayed by reporter Fabrizio Romano on Twitter, Leicester have ‘opened talks’ with Benitez as they look to lure the Spaniard to the King Power Stadium. They have also looked at Jesse Marsch but any proposed move for the American is now off.

Liverpool turned to Benitez back in 2004 and he spent six years at Anfield, having previously been at Real Madrid as a coach before stints at Tenerife and Valencia. He won the Champions League with the Reds in 2005 and also won the FA Cup a year later.

He left the Merseyside club and had spells at Chelsea, Napoli, Real Madrid, Newcastle United and Dalian Professional before making a surprise switch to Everton in 2021. However, his tenure at Goodison Park didn’t go to plan.