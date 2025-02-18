10 players could miss Liverpool's clash against Aston Villa as surgery is considered

Liverpool and Aston Villa team news ahead of the Premier League encounter at Villa Park.

Liverpool’s relentless fixture schedule continues when they travel to Aston Villa on Wednesday (7.30pm GMT).

Slot admitted that Liverpool were mentally fatigued from conceding a 98th-minute equaliser against Everton in the Merseyside derby four days prior. He said: “All the events that happened on Wednesday evening, it's not only working hard, what did it do to us mentally as well, these last eight minutes of injury time? I can even tell you what it did to me mentally, let alone what it did to these players that had to run so much.

“Then if you come into this game and with the disallowed goal and the penalty [being overturned] – both correct decisions – and them scoring, again it asks a lot of your mentality if you are indeed maybe a bit more tired. But these players are able to be all on it again on Wednesday and Sunday as well.”

Certainly, the Anfield head coach will hope that his troops are revitalised for two tough away trips this week. They go to Villa before facing current champions Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.

Villa haven’t been impressive this season as they sit only ninth and being in the Champions League has had an impact. But Unai Emery’s side still have quality in abundance and strengthened superbly in the January transfer window - signing Marcus Rashford, Donyell Malen, Marco Asensio and Andres Garcia. They were held to a 1-1 draw against relegation-threatened Ipswich Town last time out and will want a response.

Both sides have injury issues ahead of the Villa Park encounter. Here;s a look at the current situation.

Aston Villa team news

Pau Torres - out

The defender has been absent since the turn of year with a foot injury.

Amadou Onana - out

The former Everton midfielder is still recovering from a hamstring complaint.

Matty Cash - out

The right-back has a muscle complaint and is not expected to be fit for at least another week.

Ezri Konsa - doubt

The versatile defender was absent against Ipswich having picked up a setback in a 2-1 FA Cup win over Tottenham.

Ross Barkley - doubt

The Liverpool-born midfielder, who came through Everton's academy, has been unavailable for Villa's previous eight games because of a calf complaint.

Boubacar Kamara - doubt

The midfielder was forced off in the 16th minute against Ipswich. Emery was unsure about the extent of his issue.

Leon Bailey - minor doubt

The winger missed the Ipswich game with a small issue but Emery believes the Jamaica international should be fine.

Liverpool team news

Joe Gomez - out

The versatile defender finds himself back on the treatment table with a hamstring issue. Gomez may have to undergo surgery.

Tyler Morton - out

The midfielder had an operation for a shoulder injury earlier last week. Morton has been on the periphery of things this season and has not made a Premier League appearance.

Cody Gakpo - doubt

The forward, who has scored 16 goals this season, is still recovering from a knock suffered in the 2-2 draw against Everton. Slot has admitted that Gakpo may not be available to feature at Villa Park.

Curtis Jones - return

The midfielder is back following a one-match suspension. He was issued a red card after the final whistle of the Merseyside derby.