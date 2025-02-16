Cody Gakpo injury update after Liverpool earn a 2-1 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield.

Arne Slot has admitted Cody Gakpo is doubtful for Liverpool’s clash against Aston Villa.

Liverpool’s triumph over Wolves restored their seven-point lead at the top of the Premier League table. However, they have a tough trip to Aston Villa in just three days’ time. And Gakpo, who has scored 16 goals this season, may again be unavailable for the Villa Park encounter.

Slot said at his post-Wolves press conference: “He got a knock in the Everton game, a few of us got a knock but he got an injury from that. It’s under debate. It is fast, Wednesday already so let’s wait and see. It wasn’t a soft knock.”

Wolves verdict

Liverpool were well below their best against Wolves. They were in control at half-time, with Luis Diaz opening the scoring before Mo Salah bagged his 28th goal of the campaign from the penalty spot.

Salah had a goal disallowed for offside in the second period while Diogo Jota had a penalty overturned following a VAR review. Wolves got back into the encounter through Matheus Cunha’s fine strike and Slot’s troops were put under significant pressure for the rest of the game. But Liverpool managed to see out the win to take them another step closer to being crowned Premier League champions. They are seven points in front of second-placed Arsenal with 13 fixtures remaining.

Slot told Sky Sports (via BBC Sport): "It was mentally difficult the second half because we thought we scored the third, then thought we got a penalty, both situations were correctly handed by the referee.

"They got better and better, we got worse and worse. We had to show a different mentality which we did and got it over the line. In a season like this we have played so many great games, but in a season you want to win something you have to win the difficult ones as well when you are not playing your best. We were so close on Wednesday, this time we did survive. If you want to achieve something it is not only about bringing the ball out from the back or Mo scoring goals, it is also about defending.

"If you look at the last few seasons it has mostly been a battle between two teams. As things stand now it mostly looks like between us and Arsenal. I believe they have a 15-point game unbeaten run and I think at the start of that we were seven points clear of them and we still are now. So it tells you how well they are doing but also how well we are doing."