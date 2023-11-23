11-goal 'magician' Liverpool want next summer has been made available for cut price

Liverpool are eyeing up their options ahead of both the January and summer transfer windows.

Liverpool are looking to add new personnel to their squad in January as they aim for their best possible chance at challenging for this season's Premier League title. Talks of a new midfielder and some options in defence have been swirling around as Jurgen Klopp's key new year targets but there are bigger fish to fry when summer rolls around again.

Of course, there is still the concern of Mohamed Salah departing from the club amid heavy interest from Saudi Arabia. If he is to leave Anfield at the end of this season, Liverpool will need to bring in a tried and tested replacement on the right-wing.

The rumour mill is already ticking over and one player who the Reds have been linked with is Barcelona's Raphinha. The Brazilian signed for the Catalonians from Leeds United for £55 million last summer but his exit is now being heavily discussed.

A new report from Football Insider has claimed that Barcelona have now opened Raphinha up to the market and would accept a cut price to cash in on a deal next summer. A fee in the region of £40-50 million will reportedly be enough to sign the winger from Barca, which is quite the drop from what they initially paid for him.

Liverpool aren't alone in their interest though. Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United are also in the running for Raphinha as they all look to add to their attacking ranks at the end of the season. There were talks in Spain of a swap deal being agreed which would involve Luis Díaz heading the other way, but Football Insider have also debunked this idea and report that Liverpool have no intention of making this happen.