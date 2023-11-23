The Liverpool midfielder has been in incredible form for his country.

Liverpool's Dominik Szoboszlai has been in brilliant form for his country across the last nine months, and his level of performance has been up there with the very best in Europe.

Szoboszlai, 22, has been in great form for his club as well this season since arriving from RB Leipzig in the summer but he's also led his side as captain to the European Championships in Germany next summer.

Hungary qualified alongside Serbia as group winners and the Liverpool midfielder was in fine form across the whole campaign, netting four goals in total - a figure only beaten by Aleksandr Mitrovic.

One way to illustrate how well he has played is by looking at the Team of the Qualifying Round from WhoScored, who posted their best XI from the group stages and Szobozlai ranks as the third highest player for average rating since March.

The only two players to better his average score per game of 8.16 are Belgium's Romelu Lukaku with 8.22 and Bruno Fernandes of Portugal, who tops the list with 8.31.

Also, the most impressive part is that Szoboszlai has recorded a better figure than both Harry Kane (7.77) and Mbappe (8.09) which clearly shows the levels he's reached across the last nine months.

Across the Euro group games, he's managed four goals and three assists in eight games, but his all-round play has been stunning. He's managed an eye-catching 2.9 key passes per90, 3.1 dribbles, he was fouled 3.1 times, managed 3.8 long balls as well as a 87% pass success rate.

The team in full is: Mike Maignan (7.29) Denzel Dumfries (7.43) Danilo Pereira (7.43) Strahinja Pavlović (7.35) Joao Cancelo (7.90) Fernandes (8.31) Szoboszlai (8.16) Jeremy Doku (8.13) Mbappe (8.09) Kane (7.77) Lukaku (8.22).

It's a team full of big names and Szoboszlai can certainly be proud of his efforts in ensuring his side feature at the Euros next summer. And it's clear he is a well-loved figure, as he was seen celebrating with the fans by taking a shot in the stands following the win over Montenegro.

So far at club level, he has been a consistent performer; his willingness to cover ground and work extremely hard means he will always be in that bracket of a '7/10 player every week' but he also possesses an innate quality on the ball.

