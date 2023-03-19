12 Liverpool players that could leave the club this summer in major squad overhaul - gallery
Liverpool have endured a very difficult campaign that has left them sixth in the Premier League table after losing to the likes of Leeds United, Bournemouth and Wolves. The Reds have also been knocked out of every cup competition and are instead now fighting for a spot in the Champions League next season.
Jurgen Klopp’s side have seen some of their key players struggle to impress this time round, while the club have also struggled following the departure of Sadio Mane to Bayern Munich last summer. However, it is the younger ones that have given them a glimmer of hope, with both Cody Gakpo and Darwin Nunez impressing in recent weeks, while Steven Bajcetic has also enjoyed a brilliant debut campaign.
With the summer now rapidly approaching, Liverpool will be eager to complete a major overhaul of their ageing squad and bring in some fresh new talent.
Here are 12 players that could be on their way out of Anfield at the end of the season...