12 players that could leave Liverpool this summer after a difficult Premier League campaign

Liverpool have endured a very difficult campaign that has left them sixth in the Premier League table after losing to the likes of Leeds United, Bournemouth and Wolves. The Reds have also been knocked out of every cup competition and are instead now fighting for a spot in the Champions League next season.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have seen some of their key players struggle to impress this time round, while the club have also struggled following the departure of Sadio Mane to Bayern Munich last summer. However, it is the younger ones that have given them a glimmer of hope, with both Cody Gakpo and Darwin Nunez impressing in recent weeks, while Steven Bajcetic has also enjoyed a brilliant debut campaign.

With the summer now rapidly approaching, Liverpool will be eager to complete a major overhaul of their ageing squad and bring in some fresh new talent.

Here are 12 players that could be on their way out of Anfield at the end of the season...

1 . Adrian The goalkeeper’s contract is set to expire this summer and he is likely to leave on a free transfer after failing to make an appearance for Liverpool since the Community Shield in July.

2 . Rhys Williams The defender is remembered fondly for his stint in the starting line-up in the 2020-21 season, however he has had two spells in the Championship since and is likely to leave again this summer - whether on loan or permanently.

3 . Nathaniel Phillips The centre-back has long been linked with a move away from Anfield with the likes of Southampton and Bournemouth interested. He looks very likely to finally get his permanent move away in the summer.

4 . Joel Matip While Matip has been one of Liverpool’s key players in recent seasons, Football Insider have claimed that he could be on his way out and the club will demand between £10-£15m for his services.