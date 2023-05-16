Register
12 Merseyside restaurants loved by Liverpool and Everton stars from steakhouses to Instagramable cocktail bars

Liverpool has a buzzing restaurant scene and the stars of Anfield and Goodison Park are regularly scene making the most of the great food in the city.

Toby Bryant
By Toby Bryant
Published 16th May 2023, 15:39 BST

The Premier League season may be drawing to a close but both Merseyside teams Liverpool and Everton still have a lot to play for with respective Champions League and relegation battles at hand, and it's hungry work.

Jurgen Klopp and Sean Dyche will be cracking the whip hard at the training ground and on match days with players needing to fuel up to keep their heads in the game.

Luckily for them, Liverpool has a buzzing culinary scene that stars of the football world have made the most of over the years.

From steak fanatics to cocktail bars and sharing plates to family businesses, players have been spotted out and about enjoying a meal.

If you want to live like a football star for one night, here are 12 Liverpool restaurants sought out by Premier League faces.

1. Viva Brazil

The chic Brazilian restaurant has meat carvers moving from table to table, on which over the years you might have found Luis Suarez, Ramiro Funes Mori and Leandro Rodriguez.

2. Meet Argentinian Restaurant

Football stars including Evertonians Kevin Mirallas and Joel Robles are know to seek out the charcoal-grilled steaks in the restaurant with exposed beams and black leather seating.

3. Alma de Cuba

Alma de Cuba serves up Latin-inspired dishes in a candlelit 18th century church, so it’s no surprise it’s attracted South American football stars including Lucas Leiva, Roberto Firmino and Philippe Coutinho.

4. The Bentley

Bar and event venue The Bentley has been sought out by football stars wanting to throw a party including the birthday of Roberto Firmino’s wife Larissa Pereira, which was attended by Richarlison, Philippe Coutinho, Alisson and Fabinho.

