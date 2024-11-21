Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Southampton vs Liverpool team news ahead of the Premier League fixture at St Mary’s.

Liverpool’s season recommences after the international break when they make the trip to Southampton on Sunday (2pm GMT).

The Reds will be hoping that the hiatus of the campaign does not stall any of the impressive momentum that has been built. Few could have predicted that Liverpool would be top of the Premier League by five points when Arne Slot took over from Jurgen Klopp in the Anfield hot seat. But after a 2-0 win over Aston Villa, coupled with Manchester City’s 2-1 defeat by Brighton means that the Reds have daylight in the top flight, while they top the Champions League standings.

Liverpool will head to Southampton as firm favourites. The Saints languish bottom of the table, having accrued just four points since their promotion back to the Premier League. But Slot will insist that Russell Martin’s troops must not be underestimated. Ahead of the St Mary’s fixture, here’s a look at the early team news for both outfits.

Southampton team news

Jan Bednarek - out

The key defender sustained a knee injury while representing Poland and has been ruled out for three weeks.

Gavin Bazunu - out

The goalkeeper continues his recovery from a long-term Achilles injury.

Ross Stewart - major doubt

The striker has had a difficult time with injuries since signing from Sunderland in August 2023 and has been absent for the past five games with a thigh problem.

Aaron Ramsdale - major doubt

The former Arsenal keeper suffered a finger injury before the international break which required surgery. No return date has been given when Ramsdale could be back.

Will Smallbone - doubt

The Republic of Ireland international has not been available for the Saints' previous four games.

Ryan Fraser - doubt

The winger has missed Southampton's previous two games.

Flynn Downes - doubt

The midfielder was due to start Southampton's loss against Wolves but pulled up in the warm-up. Martin was hopeful the issue wasn't serious.

Liverpool team news

Alisson Becker - doubt

The goalkeeper was spotted in training on Tuesday. However, much will depend on whether the Reds feel that the No.1 is ready to return from the hamstring injury that has kept him out for more than a month.

Harvey Elliott - doubt

The attacking midfielder has stepped up his recovery and is back in training as he continues to recover from a fractured foot. But having not played since August, Liverpool may be patient with Elliott.

Trent Alexander-Arnold - major doubt

The vice-captain was forced off against Villa midway through the first half with a hamstring issue. Alexander-Arnold unsurprisingly pulled out of England duty although his issue is not thought to be too serious. However, Liverpool may opt to give Alexander-Arnold more recovery time.

Diogo Jota - out

The striker has been absent for a month with a rib injury. Slot admitted that Jota could be back 'one or two weeks after the international break'.

Federico Chiesa - out

The summer signing from Juventus has endured a difficult time since arriving at Anfield and played only three times so far. Liverpool are trying to get Chiesa fit so that his body does not break down again.