Liverpool team predicted to face Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League at the AMEX Stadium.

Liverpool play the penultimate game of the 2024-25 season when they travel to Brighton & Hove Albion.

The Reds are still basking in being crowned Premier League champions. Arne Slot’s side won the title some three weeks ago after a 5-1 thrashing of Tottenham Hotspur and supporters have been celebrating since.

After the triumph, Liverpool’s players have deservedly been given plenty of downtime. They’ve not won their two games since claiming the English championship, having lost 3-1 to Chelsea and then draw 2-2 against Arsenal.

Slot has been candid and admitted it is harder for his players to motivate themselves with nothing more to achieve. The squad spent the first part of last week in Dubai, while Slot and his staff jetted off to Ibiza for some downtime.

Still, when the game kicks off against Brighton, Liverpool will want to win it. Slot could rotate his line-up yet again and give some more respite to those who have played prominent roles this term.

Ahead of the AMEX Stadium clash, here’s the Liverpool team predicted.

GK - Caoimhin Kelleher

It is highly likely that the Republic of Ireland international departs Anfield in the summer as he seeks regular first-team football. He is deserving of the chance and may also be rewarded with one final outing before a potential switch in the coming months. Kelleher has been an excellent deputy for Alisson Becker.

RB - Conor Bradley

It does seem unlikely that Trent Alexander-Arnold will start another game given he's leaving and was met by boos from sections of supporters against Arsenal. What's more, Slot will want to keep developing Bradley, who signed a new contract until 2029 at the weekend.

CB - Ibrahima Konate

Slot may feel that it's the turn of his captain Virgil van Dijk to be given a rest given he's started every league game so far. It would be a chance for Konate to show his leadership skills.

CB - Jarell Quansah

Things haven't gone as smoothly for the academy product as they did in 2023-24. He scored a helpless own goal and Chelsea and gave away a late penalty, but the only way Quansah can eradicate mistakes is to play regularly and build rhythm.

LB - Andy Robertson

Slot may still want some continuity in his rearguard and there would be a chance that the Scotland international wears the captain's armband.

CM - Wataru Endo

The fans' favourite has started only one league game so far against Chelsea and would be deserving of another opportunity.

CM - Alexis Mac Allister

Been crucial to Liverpool's success this season and Slot will want one of his regulars in the engine room. Mac Allister may also be keen to feature against his former club.

CM - Harvey Elliott

The attacking midfielder has had scant chance in the league this term and didn't do too much in his maiden start at Chelsea. Elliott will be hoping to show what he's capable of if given a chance.

RW - Mo Salah

There is no way that Liverpool's talisman will contemplate being rested as he chances the most goal contributions in a single Premier League season. He is currently one behind Alan Shearer and Andy Cole's joint record of 47.

ST - Diogo Jota

The Portugal international has been out of form for a substantial period. Given he is likely to be part of Slot's squad next term, getting his confidence back may be something the Liverpool head coach seeks.

LW - Luis Diaz

The 28-year-old is ending the campaign in excellent form, having scored four goals in his past five outings. Diaz has had some doubters about his end product in the past but he is producing.

Subs

Jaros, Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Tsimikas, Gravenberch, Jones, Szoboszlai, Nunez, Chiesa.