Arne Slot, Manger of Liverpool, acknowledges the fans after the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Phase MD8 match between PSV Eindhoven and Liverpool FC at PSV Stadion on January 29, 2025 in Eindhoven, Netherlands. (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images) | Getty Images

The deals that Liverpool could complete before the transfer window shuts.

Liverpool have until 11pm tonight to complete any remaining transfer deals this month.

January is usually quiet for the Reds and it appears no new signings will be arriving. Given that Arne Slot’s side sit six points clear at the top of the Premier League, as well as qualifying for the last 16 of the Champions League, it’s scarcely a surprise that Liverpool are not scrambling around for new players.

But there could be several transfers that they are still involved in. Here’s a look at what could happen at Anfield and what is unlikely.

Possible deals

Jayden Danns exit

The striker unsurprisingly has attracted plenty of interest. Danns enjoyed a magnificent breakthrough 2023-24 season with Liverpool, coming off the bench in the Carabao Cup final victory over Chelsea at Wembley and scoring a double against Southampton in the FA Cup.

Had Danns not suffered a back injury during pre-season, he could well already be out plying his trade in senior football. But the 19-year-old has proven he’s over his lengthy issue and scored a fine goal in the 4-0 win over Accrington in the FA Cup. Danns also impressed in last week’s 3-2 loss to PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League, which was the biggest test of his career so far.

He’s displayed he is robust and technical enough to already operate at a high level. Championship high-fliers Sunderland are the front-runners and that would be a sage move. It’s deal that would suit both parties.

Kaide Gordon departs

It wasn’t all that long ago that the winger was one of the the brightest prospects in Liverpool’s ranks. Signed for up to £3.4 million from Derby County four years ago, he became Liverpool’s youngest FA Cup scorer in history when netting against Shrewsbury the following year.

After injury issues, a switch to Norwich City last summer seemed prudent. But Gordon failed to make an impact and started just one game for the Championship club before returning earlier this month.

However, a new opportunity is afoot. Gordon is primed to join second-tier side Portsmouth where he may be handed more regular opportunities. Pompey are battling relegation and are three points above the drop zone.

Luke Chambers returns

Along with Gordon, Calvin Ramsay was also recalled to Liverpool earlier this month from Wigan before heading to Kilmarnock.

Interestingly, the Reds allowed Luke Chambers to stay at the Latics. The left-back was into his second spell at the League One club where he has thrived. Chambers, 20, has been a regular starter for Shaun Maloney’s side but sustained a back injury last October.

He has been undergoing treatment at the AXA Training Centre but Wigan did not seek to terminate the loan agreement. But it’s been suggested Chambers will not be guaranteed minutes when he is over his issue as he will need to build fitness and sharpness. Liverpool, therefore, could deem it prudent for him to develop under their onw watch.

So does Calum Scanlon

Another youngster who has a serious setback is Scanlon. The left-back is on a season-long loan at Millwall and also sustained a back issue which required several months of treatment. After returning to the Championship side, and breaking into their starting XI, he has picked up a serious hamstring injury.

Scanlon may not play again this season so Liverpool could also terminate his loan.

Unlikely

James McConnell stays

Slot did not try to hide his admiration for the midfielder after his performance against PSV. McConnell was magnificent in the engine room, offering Liverpool control on the ball. It is not a surprise he has Championship interest.

With the Reds fighting on four fronts, Slot wants to ensure that he has sufficient squad depth. Given that Liverpool have an FA Cup fourth-round tie against Plymouth Argyle on Sunday, McConnell could well be earmarked to feature in that game.

Federico Chiesa remains

There would have been some surprised faces when Chiesa was not named in Liverpool’s squad against Bournemouth. Despite playing 90 minutes for the first time against PSV, the winger did not make the bench on the south coast. He was not injured but the return of Diogo Jota (injury) and Darwin Nunez (illness) meant Chiesa was omitted.

The Italy international has had a stuttering opening six months since moving to Liverpool from Juventus because of fitness issues. It was suggested by some reports in his homeland that he wanted to head back to Italy this month. But Chiesa’s celebrations during games he’s been involved in suggest otherwise. And with Liverpool fighting on four fronts, they do not want to lose an attacking option who is only getting sharper.