The Liverpool youngster has sustained another serious injury.

A Liverpool defender is facing another prolonged period on the sidelines after suffering another serious injury.

The Reds have a thriving academy and have loaned plenty of their prospects out in the 2024-25 season. Many have gone to the Championship to enhance their development, with the likes of Ben Doak (Middlesbrough), Owen Beck (Blackburn Rovers) and Lewis Koumas (Stoke City) all playing regularly.

However, Calum Scanlon has suffered wretched luck so far. The 19-year-old made the switch to Millwall in August but suffered a stress fracture of the back early on during his spell and underwent his recovery at Liverpool's AXA Training Centre.

Scanlon returned to the London outfit earlier this month and quickly thrust his way into the starting line-up. He scored his maiden professional goal in a 2-2 draw against Cardiff City last week. However, the ex-Birmingham City teenager suffered another cruel blow in a 1-0 win over Luton Town last weekend. He was forced off in the 17th minute with a hamstring injury and Millwall manager Alex Neil was not optimistic.

Scanlon, who made two appearances for Liverpool in last season's Europa League, had a scan to diagnosis the severity of his issue. After the Lions' 1-0 triumph against Portsmouth on Tuesday evening, Neil provided an update on the England under-19s international and admitted he might not play again this season.

Neil said via Southwark News: “Calum’s got a grade three on his hamstring. Calum will be probably 12 weeks, so maybe a season-finisher for Calum.”

It’s another blow for Scanlon, who missed the final months of last season with a back injury, although he did sign a new contract in April 2024. He was on the bench for Premier League fixtures against Everton and Brentford and cup ties with AFC Bournemouth and Southampton.

Scanlon was not part of Liverpool’s pre-season tour to the USA but did come off the bench in a 0-0 draw against Spanish side Las Palmas at Anfield before moving to Millwall.

The Lions could well look to end the loan agreement with Liverpool given that Scanlon will not be available for three months and look to free up a loan spot in their squad.