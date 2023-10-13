Register
BREAKING
Bernie Ecclestone spared jail time after guilty fraud plea
Former England captain Sir Alastair Cook announces retirement
Teacher killed and two others injured in French high school stabbing
Israel orders evacuation of 1.1m people from northern Gaza
Teacher gets lifetime ban after sending topless photos to student
SNP MP defects to Tories after claiming 'toxic and bully treatment'

40 famous Liverpool fans from Daniel Craig to LeBron James and Millie Bobby Brown by net worth - gallery

There are plenty of famous faces who profess a support for Liverpool

Toby Bryant
By Toby Bryant
Published 13th Oct 2023, 18:52 BST
Updated 13th Oct 2023, 19:00 BST

There may only be 54,074 seats in Anfield but Liverpool boast nearly 600 million fans of the club across the globe.

That figure comes from a London School of Marketing study, making the Reds the second most followed club on the planet. That's perhaps not so surprising with the footballing legends that have graced Anfield and the long list of successes the club has enjoyed.

Among those hundreds of millions of Liverpool fans, who will be counting down the days until their side returns for the Merseyside derby next weekend, are some big-name celebrities. From Hollywood stars to pop icons and sporting legends, here are 40 of Liverpool's most famous followers.

Reported net worth - £1m

1. Adam Woodyatt, actor

Reported net worth - £1m Photo: Getty Images

Reported net worth - £2m

2. Sanjeev Bhaskar, Comedian

Reported net worth - £2m Photo: Getty Images

Reported net worth - £2.4m

3. Noel Clarke, Actor

Reported net worth - £2.4m Photo: Getty Images

Reported net worth - £2.4m

4. Jodie Kidd, Model

Reported net worth - £2.4m Photo: Getty Images

Previous
1 / 8
Next Page
Related topics:LegendsStarsCelebritiesHollywood