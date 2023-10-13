There may only be 54,074 seats in Anfield but Liverpool boast nearly 600 million fans of the club across the globe.

That figure comes from a London School of Marketing study, making the Reds the second most followed club on the planet. That's perhaps not so surprising with the footballing legends that have graced Anfield and the long list of successes the club has enjoyed.

Among those hundreds of millions of Liverpool fans, who will be counting down the days until their side returns for the Merseyside derby next weekend, are some big-name celebrities. From Hollywood stars to pop icons and sporting legends, here are 40 of Liverpool's most famous followers.

1 . Adam Woodyatt, actor Reported net worth - £1m Photo: Getty Images

2 . Sanjeev Bhaskar, Comedian Reported net worth - £2m Photo: Getty Images

3 . Noel Clarke, Actor Reported net worth - £2.4m Photo: Getty Images

4 . Jodie Kidd, Model Reported net worth - £2.4m Photo: Getty Images