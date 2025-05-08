Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Liverpool may have been given a lifeline to sell this exit-linked Anfield ace.

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool are due to oversee a number of changes to their squad this summer as they prepare to defend their Premier League title in the 2025/26 season. Several players have already been linked with exits as Arne Slot and co plan for the future.

Darwin Nunez has been a hot topic of conversation for months now as his inconsistent form has resulted in a severe lack of minutes under new management. The 25-year-old has made just eight Premier League starts this season and has contributed five goals and three assists.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s no secret that Liverpool are on the market for a clinical centre-forward and have opened the door for Nunez’s departure. There has been a lot of recent talk over where the Uruguayan will move to, especially as some clubs have been uncertain over paying his asking price.

Spanish outlet AS reported last month that Liverpool were willing to facilitate a loan move with an obligatory purchase option, hoping to raise between €40-45 million (£34-38m) through a sale. This would be a hefty loss on the record £85 million they paid for him in 2022.

However, the Reds could have the chance to bank their asking price and potentially even more following a recent twist in this transfer tale.

Darwin Nunez ‘very close’ to Saudi Arabia move

Despite rejecting a move to Saudi Arabia during the January window, Nunez is once again linked with a move to the Pro League. The switch in this transfer narrative comes following the surprise news that Argentinian club River Plate had been ‘offered’ the opportunity to bring Nunez in on loan ahead of the Club World Cup.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DSports reported the initial news but have since followed up with an update with a twist in the saga.

“End of River’s dream. Darwin Nunez emerged as a possible reinforcement for El Millonario ahead of the Club World Cup but the Uruguayan is very close to continuing his career at Al-Hilal,” the outlet wrote on X.

The update suggests a permanent transfer could be on the cards, rather than the loan move Liverpool were initially compromising on.

Al-Hilal is currently the home of former Premier League stars Joao Cancelo, Ruben Neves and Aleksandar Mitrovic. The club also attempted to sign Nunez in the January window, readying an offer of ‘around £29 million per year’ to bring the forward in, according to The Telegraph.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This would’ve broken down to an eye-watering £558,000 per week, a mammoth leap from his current terms at Anfield.

Darwin Nunez jokes about Saudi Arabia transfer

Nunez himself has already mentioned the idea of joining a Saudi Arabia club.

As the mega money on offer has become such a common talking point around the world, even players are aware of the cash being put on the table.

Nunez and Luis Diaz recently featured on an episode of Pro:Direct Soccer’s series ‘Teammates’, where the Uruguayan joked about moving to the Saudi Pro League for the money.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Liverpool stars were asked who drives the best car in the team. Díaz commented that Nunez must earn ‘big money’ as he owns multiple cars. The Uruguayan replied that he needs ‘more money’ while winking at those behind the camera.

After the host told him to score more goals to earn his bonuses, Nunez laughed and whispered behind his hand: “Come on Saudi”, as Diaz also burst out laughing. The player has scored 40 goals in his Anfield career so far but has netted just seven times this season.

In other news, Liverpool star Mo Salah reveals his message to PSG players after Champions League exit