Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Arsenal vs Liverpool: The Premier League clash with Arsenal may see Slot change things up with his team selection.

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Arne Slot has a midfield conundrum to figure out for Liverpool’s trip to face Arsenal this weekend.

Having watched Curtis Jones shine against Chelsea in a man of the match performance, Slot must have been impressed with how the academy graduate would have been able perform on a big occasion and replace Alexis Mac Allister with such ease.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A few days later, he was left out of the starting line-up for the UEFA Champions League clash with RB Leipzig with Mac Allister coming back into the fray, having only missed the Chelsea game due to his international commitments with Argentina. Now they travel to face Arsenal, which is arguably their toughest test of the season so far, despite their injury issues.

Who will Slot play? The likely answer is Mac Allister. He has been the main choice and with their game coming against Brighton in the EFL Cup, Jones will most likely get 90 minutes there. Despite playing 90 minutes against Leipzig, Mac Allister’s experience in big games will be needed.

Loading....

He explained his reasoning for switching the players out after the Leipzig game: “For Curtis Jones, I think in everyone’s opinion, he was the best player on the pitch [vs. Chelsea]. But if you dive a bit deeper into it, he’s only played two games this season from the start and didn’t finish any of the two, so for me it was a bit too early to two days later play him again. And if you have Macca, who is back from being sick, it is, in my opinion, a logical choice to make.”

We asked Liverpool fans whether the midfielder should remain in the side and they responded with strong support for Jones. With 46% claiming he was brilliant against Chelsea and should continue in the side. While 18% also agreed, saying they want to see him start against Arsenal. However, 36% believe that the Argentinian is first choice.