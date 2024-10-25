If Liverpool want to win the Premier League - they need a Kevin De Bruyne and a 'Nathan Ake'
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Liverpool’s form has been insatiable at the start of the Arne Slot era but the trip to Arsenal serves as a chance to lay down a marker in the early knockings of the Premier League title race.
Having already made a record-breaking start to life on Merseyside, fans and pundits are changing their stance when it comes to expectations; a win at the Emirates Stadium at the weekend will have many talking about their title chances as they look to overturn their defeat against Arsenal last season.
With a settled squad, there is a feeling they are lacking potentially another defender, someone who could potentially fill in across the backline. Joe Gomez did that brilliantly last season but has barely featured this season. The defensive midfield position was nearly filled by Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi but Ryan Gravenberch has been a man transformed in that role since the start of the season.
Dominic Szoboszlai has been criticised by Slot and challenged to contribute more in the final third and it is one position that other clubs - namely Chelsea with Cole Palmer, Manchester City with Kevin De Bruyne and Phil Foden and Arsenal with Martin Odegaard - currently have more quality in. All of those questions could be vital when it comes to deciding the title.
Writing in his weekly column for the Telegraph, Carragher expressed that Liverpool need to seize the moment in the January window and use it to springboard them to title success after their strong start to the season. “Liverpool need to grasp the nettle and make a couple of quality signings in January if they are to win the Premier League title.
“Slot has kept the train moving at a different pace and it is a case of so far, so very good, but even the manager has admitted they are a work in progress. It is a good sign that he is demanding more, but as he is working with the same group of players who fell short in 2023-24, logic suggests Liverpool will not be ready to take the title from City until they get some deals over the line.
Loading....
“When comparing the full-strength Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester City starting XIs, the title rivals have more quality in a particular area. Liverpool are short of a Martin Odegaard, Phil Foden or Kevin De Bruyne-style attacking midfielder – that X Factor in the middle of the park who elevates a side to the next level.
“Liverpool also need another defender. I have been saying for a few years that the club needs a multi-purpose defender on the left – someone who can cover for Andrew Robertson or play centre-half without weakening the back line. Manchester City have those utility defenders in Nathan Aké and Josko Gvardiol. Arsenal’s Riccardo Calafiori comes into the same category.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.