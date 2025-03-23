The players who may or may not leave Liverpool this summer based on recent reports and speculation.

Liverpool have a lot of rumours surrounding them right now, with a hugely uncertain summer coming up, as far as fans are concerned.

While it’s impossible to predict exactly how the transfer window will unfold, the latest media reports and rumours have given us a rough insight into what Arne slot and co could be thinking when it comes to both incomings and outgoings.

With a potential overhaul on the cards, we’ve had a look at some of the main stories and taken a punt on which players will, won’t or might leave the club at the end of the season.

Liverpool players who will leave

Caoimhin Kelleher

Branded by many as the ‘best No. 2 in the world’, it’s common knowledge that Kelleher has been looking for a place to become a non-negotiable starting goalkeeper. Sadly, that’s not something Liverpool can offer, especially with the pending arrival of Giorgi Mamardashvili.

Trent Alexander-Arnold

The first of three players approaching the end of their contracts. With the relative silence around any new deal talks, and heavy interest from Real Madrid, it’s looking increasingly likely that Alexander-Arnold will be leaving at the end of the season. It seems many have also made peace with this outcome.

Darwin Nunez

A lot of reports are suggesting Liverpool could use Nunez as part of a plan to get their hands on a new centre-forward. With him out of favour under Slot and his performances often failing to live up to expectations, his exit seems imminent.

Liverpool players who won’t leave

Andy Robertson

Despite Liverpool actively looking for a new left-back, there haven’t been many suggestions that Robertson is up for sale. He seems well aware of the decisions being made but stressed in a recent interview that he was still going to give his all at the club.

Harvey Elliott

A statement interview from Elliott recently saw him express how much love he has for Liverpool. Despite not getting as much game time as he might like, he is determined to fight for his place and do what he can for the club, which is wonderful for fans to hear,

Joe Gomez

Gomez has been a crucial player for Liverpool over the years, filling in at both right-back and left-back when needed. As an ever-reliable figure across the backline, it would be understood if Gomez moved on this summer due to limited game time, but he recently admitted he is now pleased that his move to Newcastle fell through, as his love for Liverpool runs deep.

Federico Chiesa

Chiesa hasn’t had the easiest start to his time at Liverpool but his flashes of brilliance have shown he can be a top player for the Reds. It wouldn’t make much sense to sell the Italian without him really getting a chance yet, even if some conversations have suggested his early exit.

Liverpool players who might leave

Mohamed Salah

While Alexander-Arnold’s future seems almost set in stone, Salah’s is a lot more complicated. The Egyptian reportedly wants to stay at the club, but it all boils down to whether Liverpool can agree on a new deal in time.

Virgil van Dijk

Van Dijk is in a similar situation to Salah, with both apparently keen on staying at Anfield. A recent report claimed that the duo are willing to stay on the same wages, rather than push for a pay rise, which suggests the right contract will almost certainly tie them down beyond they summer.

Luis Diaz

Reports are once again linking Diaz with a summer move, and Barcelona are back in the picture. The Reds could command a handsome figure for their winger but with other exit rumours doing the rounds across the forward line, it’s extremely unlikely Liverpool will sanction so many departures in one area. Only time will tell which of the wingers will move on.

Ibrahima Konate

According to recent reports, contract negotiations have hit a standstill with Konate. The centre-back was once a priority for a new deal but talks have met a roadblock and rumours are now doing the rounds about the Reds potentially opting to cash in this summer, rather than risk his contract expiring in 2026.

Wataru Endo

After falling out of favour under new management, Endo’s opportunities have been few and far between this season. However, he has put in some solid performances and Slot has publicly spoken about his importance to the club. Reports have suggested he could move on though, and it’s likely up to him to decide if he’s happy to continue as a rotational player or not.

Kostas Tsimikas

With talks of a new left-back coming in, Tsimikas has admitted the reports don’t worry him. But if Robertson stays and a new man comes in, it’s likely the Greek international will have even fewer opportunities and could look for something more reliable for him.

