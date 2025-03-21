This key Liverpool star has reportedly made his mind up over where his future lies.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s edging closer to crunch time for Liverpool and the several key decisions that have been looming. The summer transfer window was expected to bring a raft of changes to the squad Jurgen Klopp left behind, and the first major change has reportedly all but been finalised.

For months now, Liverpool have commanded a bulk of the media attention as they are still yet to tie three crucial players down to new deals. Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah are all at risk of becoming free agents in the summer and this has become worldwide knowledge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It has been widely reported that the latter two are eager to stay at Anfield, with recent claims that they are willing to play on the same wages in order to secure a contract extension. However, the same can’t be said for Alexander-Arnold, who has been heavily connected with Real Madrid for a long time now.

Trent Alexander-Arnold makes decision on Liverpool future

According to a new significant update from CaughtOffside, Liverpool’s vice-captain has made a decision on where his future lies. The report claims that Alexander-Arnold has rejected a new contract offer from his boyhood club and has ‘all but finalised an agreement’ to leave at the end of the season to join his determined suitors.

Reports from Spain earlier this week claimed that the 26-year-old had agreed a deal with Real Madrid and negotiations were ‘99 percent’ in place for his move. Los Blancos have been eyeing a move for Alexander-Arnold for months now, and they even made an attempt to bring him in during the winter window.

However, with Liverpool fighting for the Premier League title, Arne Slot did not want to lose any of his senior players and the approach was swiftly rejected. This potentially played into Madrid’s hands though, opening the door for them to strike a deal without spending a penny on transfer fees.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Signing world class players for free has become quite the strategy for the La Liga giants, both in recent years and further back in their history. Having already snapped up Antonio Rudiger and Kylian Mbappe for nothing recently, Alexander-Arnold is now the next in their plans.

Real Madrid’s interest in Alexander-Arnold

Madrid have been showing interest in Alexander-Arnold for a long time now and fans had been speculating over his future since before the new year. The Reds’ 2-2 draw against Manchester United in January was a huge turning point for supporters, who then started to seriously believe that Alexander-Arnold had already started thinking about his future away from Anfield.

His lacklustre performance had a lot of fans frustrated, with one even claiming that he was playing ‘like he was already gone’. Since then, the silence over any potential commitment to Liverpool has left a lot of fanbase expecting him to move on.

Alexander-Arnold’s friendship with Jude Bellingham has also added further speculation, with many believing having his pal at the club could be the deciding factor between the two teams.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fabrizio Romano has also provided some insight into the situation, reflecting on the reports of his move being all but finalised.

“A report in Spain says Trent Alexander-Arnold to Real Madrid is '99% agreed'. Are we any closer to a decision? I maintain my position since March 2024 - Real Madrid want Trent Alexander-Arnold as their number one, two and three target for this summer. He is their top, top target. They are pushing to get it done and then ‘agreed’ will be when everything will be fixed,” the transfer expert wrote in his latest newsletter for GiveMeSport. The newsletter is emailed to subscribers, with a link to sign up found HERE.