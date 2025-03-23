Liverpool's Dutch manager Arne Slot reacts during the last 16 second leg UEFA Champions League football match between Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) at Anfield in Liverpool, north west England on March 11, 2025. | AFP via Getty Images

Liverpool are looking at Bournemouth’s ranks as they consider new signings for the summer window.

Liverpool are starting to cast their net out ahead of the summer transfer window as they prepare for what is shaping up to be quite a significant period at the club. The Reds are monitoring talent around the globe and some transfer targets are more closer to home than others.

Liverpool have been linked with several Premier League players in recent months, with Alexander Isak being the most high profile target. There is a lot of uncertainty surrounding Arne Slot’s squad at this moment in time, and a lot of exit rumours are doing the rounds.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah are all at risk of leaving the club this summer. Caoimhin Kelleher has been linked with new clubs to move away from the No.2 role, there are a lot of talks suggesting Darwin Nunez will be sold, and doubt has also been cast over the likes of Ibrahima Konate and Luis Diaz.

With a lot of departure speculation to unpack, Liverpool may need a raft of new signings and Richard Hughes is looking to tap into his former club Bournemouth.

Liverpool target at Bournemouth breaks silence on future

One of the main names linked with an Anfield move lately is Milos Kerkez, but his teammate Dean Huijsen has also caught the Reds’ eye. That’s according to talkSPORT, who claim that Liverpool are ‘interested’ in the 19-year-old, who has become a solid regular at Bournemouth since his arrival from Juventus last summer.

Huijsen reportedly has a £50 million release clause but Real Madrid are also said to be keen on signing the centre-back. This is information the player himself is aware of, and he was recently asked about the interest shown in him.

Huijsen made a substitute appearance for Spain during their recent clash with the Netherlands and was asked in the mixed zone about being on Real Madrid’s radar.

After the match between Spain and the Netherlands, Huijsen spoke to the media. In the mixed zone, El Chiringuito asked him about the rumours linking him to Real Madrid.

“Would I like to play for Real Madrid? At the moment I'm not thinking about it,” the defender said. “I'm thinking about finishing the season well and then when the right time comes, we'll see.

“It's an honour that such an important team is interested in you. But we have to continue working and stay humble.”

Liverpool also interested in Milos Kerkez

If Liverpool transfer rumours come true this summer, they will land themselves a double whammy signing from Bournemouth. While they keep their eye on Huijsen, his defensive teammate Kerkez is one of their leading summer targets.

The Reds are looking for a long-term replacement for Andy Robertson at left-back, and talks are mounting over a potential move for Kerkez. The Hungary international even teased Reds fans recently by uploading a photo of him and Dominik Szoboszlai on Instagram during their latest international camp.

Cherries owner Bill Foley recently said: “We have a lot of our players under long-term contracts and most do not have a release clause. We never stand in the way of a player in the event they have an opportunity they feel is a better opportunity, but we're trying to make sure we have a team and an environment that attracts good young players.”