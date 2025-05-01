7 players who could miss Liverpool's clash against Chelsea as guard of honour awaits

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liverpool vs Chelsea team news ahead of the Premier League fixture at Stamford Bridge.

It’s a game that Liverpool fans can simply relax and enjoy. There will be a party atmosphere in the capital - they will soak in the moment.

Kopites travelling to Sunday’s encounter against Chelsea know that the pressure is off. The toasting of the Premier League title can be continued. Liverpool make the trip to Stamford Bridge having already wrapped up the English championship, with their name etched into history for a 20th occasion. A guard of honour is likely to await Arne Slot’s men in West London.

Still, it would not be a surprise if Slot wants to maintain the high standards in the final four games of the campaign. Although Liverpool were rightly given a couple of days off to celebrate and nurse any hangovers, they have returned to duty at the AXA Training Centre. The Reds are still capable of reaching 94 points and that is something that Slot may be eyeing. There are also players such as Mo Salah desperate to break more records. Liverpool’s talisman is trying to score the most goals and record the most assists in a single campaign.

There could be some rotation for Liverpool. Fringe players such as Jarell Quansah, Wataru Endo and Harvey Elliott may get chances. But Slot will also be aware that there is a race for Champions League qualification that Chelsea are involved in and there is the integrity of the league to also consider.

The Blues head into the game after a 1-0 triumph over Everton last weekend. Enzo Maresca’s side are fifth and occupy the final spot to reach Europe’s elite club competition. After a dip i form, Chelsea have improved of late and Liverpool had to battle to a 2-1 win in the reverse fixture at Anfield.

Ahead of Sunday’s fixture, here’s a look at the early team news.

Chelsea team news

Wesley Fofana - out

The centre-back is unavailable for the rest of the campaign as he continued to be plagued by fitness issues.

Malo Gusto - doubt

Forced off in a 2-1 victory over Fulham last month. He missed out against Everton but Maresca was not overly concerned about Gusto's problem so he could be back.

Mykhailo Mudryk - out

The winger remains unavailable after testing positive for a banned substances.

Marc Guiu - out

The teenager striker has been on the treatment table since the start of February after pulling his groin. Guiu is nearing the end of his recovery but remains absent.

Omari Kellyman - out

The summer signing from Aston Villa has yet to make his Chelsea debut. He has suffered with hamstring problems throughout the campaign.

Liverpool team news

Joe Gomez - out

There is hope that the versatile defender can play once again before the campaign is over. Gomez is recovering from hamstring surgery. He did deservedly get his moment to be serenaded by the Kop during the title celebrations.

Conor Bradley - minor doubt

The right-back was not included in the squad for the game that won Liverpool the title. Bradley was not risked because of a knock sustained in training.