Alexander Isak has joined Liverpool from Newcastle United not played a match since last season after a summer transfer saga.

Alexander Isak has admitted that he is unsure whether he will be fit enough to feature for Liverpool in their next fixture.

The striker finally joined the Reds from Newcastle United on summer transfer deadline day for a British record fee of £125 million after a protracted saga.

Isak made it clear to the Magpies that he did not want to play for the club again after three years at St James’ Park. The Sweden international fired 27 goals last season, including scoring the winner in Newcastle’s 2-1 win over Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley.

As a result, Isak has spent the summer training alone. He did not travel with Eddie Howe’s squad for their pre-season tour of Asia and missed their opening three games of the 2025-26 Premier League season.

Liverpool fans will be hopeful that they get to see Isak make his debut for the trip to Burnley on Sunday 14 September after the international break. Isak has now travelled to Sweden for their World Cup qualifiers against Slovenia and Kosovo. He’ll hope to get minutes under his belt but has cast doubt around his availability to face Burnley will assess his fitness.

What’s been said

Speaking to the club website, Isak said: “Yeah, of course, I think that’s the ambition. However, I’ve had a tricky summer where I haven’t played any games and I’ve had restricted training, so I think that’s one to judge and to analyse where I am at and how much I am ready to give. But I certainly want to play as soon as possible.”

Liverpool injury news

Liverpool will be hopeful that Ibrahima Konate is available for the Burnley clash. The centre-back was forced off in Sunday’s 1-0 victory over Arsenal. However, head coach Arne Slot said that Konate felt he only had cramp. “He thinks it is cramp and I have no reason to doubt him, although sometimes players talk about cramp and then we make a scan and it is more than that,” said Slot.

“Jeremie Frimpong wasn’t too happy, like some pundits and journalists, when I took him off against Bournemouth because he thought he only had cramp, or only felt a little bit, and he is already out for two or three weeks now. Let’s wait and see.

“On a positive note... Joe Gomez, what a 15 minutes. I had to make one difficult choice today because I had to leave one player out of the squad with only Jeremie Frimpong being injured, so then I only had to make one difficult decision on who I could not take in the squad. The good thing was it was a centre-back, Giovanni Leoni, so we are perfectly placed in that position.”

Konate appears to have avoided a serious issue as he has linked up with France’s squad during the international break. Florian Wirtz was also withdrawn against Arsenal because of cramp.

As things stand, the only player on the Liverpool treatment table is Jeremie Frimpong. He has been sidelined with a hamstring complaint.