9 free agent midfielders that Liverpool could target this summer including linked Chelsea star - gallery

Here are nine midfielders Liverpool could sign on free in the summer

By Molly Burke
2 minutes ago

Despite high demand from fans for Liverpool to bolster their midfield during the January transfer window, the Reds have made it clear that they won’t be investing in any new players before tonight’s deadline.

While supporters have been left disappointed with their lack of transfer activity, they can now safely assume the club will add to the midfield in the summer. While they continue to be heavily linked with a big money move for Jude Bellingham, Liverpool have a long list of very talented midfielders that they could welcome to Anfield for free at the end of the season.

We take a look at nine players that could become free agents in the summer...

1. Luka Modric

Recent reports claim that Luka Modric is unsure on renewing his contract with Real Madrid and could leave for free in the summer. The Croatian has already been linked with a move to Al-Nassr.

2. Axel Witsel

Witsel only joined Atletico Madrid last summer and could leave the club upon the end of his contract at the end of the season. The Belgian has a wealth of experience and has made 17 appearances in La Liga this season.

3. Toni Kroos

Kroos has been offered a contract extension with Real Madrid but won’t make a decision on his future until next month. The midfielder has won three La Liga titles and four Champions League medals during his eight-and-a-half year deal stint with the Spanish giants.

4. Ilkay Gundogan

Man City have reportedly entered contract talks with Ilkay Gundogan ahead of his contract expiry, but there is still the possibility of the German leaving in the summer. Barcelona are also eager to snap him up on a free transfer.

