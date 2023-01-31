Despite high demand from fans for Liverpool to bolster their midfield during the January transfer window , the Reds have made it clear that they won’t be investing in any new players before tonight’s deadline.

While supporters have been left disappointed with their lack of transfer activity, they can now safely assume the club will add to the midfield in the summer. While they continue to be heavily linked with a big money move for Jude Bellingham, Liverpool have a long list of very talented midfielders that they could welcome to Anfield for free at the end of the season.