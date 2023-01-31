The latest transfer headlines from Liverpool

Transfer deadline day is finally upon us and Liverpool now have less than 15 hours (at the time of writing) before they can no longer add to their squad until the summer. With the Reds sat nineth in the Premier League table, fans are desperate for a new midfielder today, however it looks increasingly likely that the club won’t invest any further money into the struggling team.

However, that hasn’t stopped Liverpool from being linked with a number of players - just like the rest of the January transfer window. So here is the latest news from Anfield...

Conor Gallagher interest

Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher is one midfielder that Liverpool could look to sign on transfer deadline day, according to Daily Mail. The 22-year-old has been heavily linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge this week.

Gallagher was Crystal Palace’s standout player during his loan spell last season as he netted eight goals and provided three assists, however he then went onto stick with Chelsea to fight for his place with his boyhood club. The Blues academy graduate has since struggled to nail down a regular place in the starting line-up and could fall even further down the pecking order following their latest interest in Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo.

Meanwhile, Liverpool’s midfield is in desperate need of freshening up and Gallagher could be tempted by a move to a ‘big six’ club. The England international has made his intentions to remain in West London clear after reports claimed that Everton had made a £45 million bid for his services on Monday. However, Graham Potter’s side could be prepared to force Gallagher out to raise funds elsewhere, in which case he would prefer a move to Liverpool or another interested party in Newcastle United.

Jurgen Klopp might also be more likely to offer Gallagher regular starts than his current situation at Chelsea, with the likes of Fabinho and Thiago struggling to have the same impact as previous campaigns. The German boss previously admitted the midfielder was a “really, really good player”ahead of their meeting with Crystal Palace in September, however fans could argue that Gallagher isn’t the type of player they need in the middle of the park.

Nat Phillips on the move?

Liverpool are prepared to let Nat Phillips leave on a permanent transfer today, according to The Athletic. However, the report claims they will only agree to his departure if an offer of around £10 million comes in.

The defender became somewhat of a fan favourite during the 2020-21 season as himself and Rhys Williams took up a regular spot in their backline due to a number of key injuries. Phillips made 17 appearances in the top flight as they managed to take third place despite their struggles throughout the campaign. However, after suffering a fractured cheekbone and also struggling for minutes the following season, Phillips was sent out on loan to AFC Bournemouth.

The 25-year-old has since regularly been linked with a move away from Anfield and his move down to the Championship with the Cherries came as a surprise given his success in the Premier League, however it now looks like he could finally be set for a permanent move away. With two-and-a-half-years still remaining on his contract, £10m could be a very good deal for a side looking to bolster their defence in the final months of this term.