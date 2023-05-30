A list of players approaching the end of their contracts who Jurgen Klopp could consider signing.

Liverpool are set for a very productive transfer window as Jurgen Klopp hopes to bolster his midfield and defence. A few strong links have already emerged, including Alexis Mac Allister and Mason Mount, but the Reds don’t have to spend big to bag quality players this summer.

There are plenty of high-profile stars approaching the end of their contracts next month and we’ve put together a nine-strong list of free agents who could be a good fit for Klopp’s Liverpool ahead of their pursuit of Champions League football, and perhaps even a title challenge next season.

Youri Tielemans

Liverpool’s main focus is improving their engine room, so why wouldn’t they want to bring in new midfielders without paying a transfer fee?

During his time with Leicester City, Youri Tielemans contributed 28 goals and 26 assists but with his contract expiring and the Foxes now in the Championship, it’s likely he will be looking for a move back to top flight football.

Houssem Aouar

Liverpool have been linked with Houssem Aouar in the past but a deal has never come to fruition. However, with the 24-year-old midfielder out of contract and also having struggled for game time for Lyon this season, a move might be on the cards.

Aouar has contributed 41 goals and 36 assists during his time with Lyon and can operate centrally and on the left as well as in his main position as attacking midfielder.

Houssem Aouar celebrates for Lyon

Daichi Kamada

Daichi Kamada’s contract with Eintracht Frankfurt is due to expire this summer and he would be a real talent to snap up. The 26-year-old midfielder tallied 16 goals and seven assists across all competitions this season, adding to his overall impressive career tally of 72 domestic goals and 53 assists.

Dani Ceballos

Sticking with midfielders, Dani Ceballos is set to depart Real Madrid as it stands. His goal return may not be as high as the others on this list but he has won 10 trophies with Los Blancos and knows all about being part of title-winning dressing room. His experience alone could be a hugely valuable asset to Klopp’s team.

Hector Bellerin

Liverpool are also on the market for a new right-back this summer as back up for Trent Alexander-Arnold, or potentially even a replacement as Klopp experiments with the Scouser in midfield.

Hector Bellerin is out of contract with Sporting CP in June, having only joined in January on a short-term deal. Having played for Arsenal for almost a decade, Bellerin is a reliable right-back who knows the Premier League extremely well.

Hector Bellerin of Barcelona in action

Matt Doherty

Since leaving Wolves, Matt Doherty has struggled for regular game time with both Spurs and Atlético Madrid. Now approaching the end of his deal in Spain, he will be looking to secure a more active role and a ticket back to the Premier League could be favourable.

Serge Aurier

Another right-back option who is due to be out of contract this summer is Nottingham Forest’s Serge Aurier. The versatile full-back has also played centrally and even in midfield this season while helping the Reds avoid relegation from the Premier League. At 30 years old he has a lot of experience to give and likely won’t expect to make it ahead of Alexander-Arnold.

Caglar Söyüncü

Another Leicester player who is out of contract next month is Caglar Söyüncü and Liverpool are said to be looking for a new centre-back option too. The Turkish international had very little time on the pitch this season and with the Foxes now in the Championship, he could be looking to explore new options with better chances of playing.

Arnau Tenas