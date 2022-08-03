9 most likely Liverpool transfers before the end of the window

Who else could Liverpool sign this summer?

Liverpool have been linked with a whole host of players over the course of the transfer window so far.

The Reds have delved into the market to bring in striker Darwin Nunez from Benfica, right-back Calvin Ramsey from Aberdeen and attacking midfielder Fabio Carvalho from Fulham.

Jurgen Klopp’s side were pipped to the title in the last campaign by Manchester City on the final day of the campaign.

They have since been hard at work over pre-season preparing for the new season as they look to mount another challenge for top spot.

First up for the Merseyside giants is a trip down to London this weekend to face newly promoted Fulham away at Craven Cottage and they will be eager to start with a win. They then take on Crystal Palace in their first home game on Monday 15th August.

1. 9. Declan Rice (West Ham) 20/1 Photo: Stu Forster

2. 8. Antony (Ajax) 20/1 Photo: PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA

3. 7. Ismaila Sarr (Watford) 20/1

4. 6. Jarrod Bowen (West Ham) 16/1 Photo: Michael Regan