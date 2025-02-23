9 players who could miss Liverpool's clash against Man City after manager updates

Man City vs Liverpool team news ahead of the Premier League fixture at the Etihad Stadium.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool’s quest to be crowned Premier League champions faces another stern test when they travel to Manchester City (4.30pm GMT).

The Reds are still in command to add a 20th title to the Anfield trophy cabinet and have been handed a big boost before the Etihad Stadium clash. Arsenal’s 1-0 loss to West Ham leaves Arne Slot’s side eight points clear at the summit of the table, with both sides playing the same number of matches. A win for Liverpool will see them open up an 11-point gap and pile the pressure on the Gunners.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking at his pre-match press conference, Slot said: “I think the biggest question to be asked is from Man City because we face a strong team again, like we faced [at] Villa. Yeah, Arsenal plays before us but we know that doesn't make the game easier or more difficult than we have against City. We know we have 12 games to play and Arsenal has 13 games to play. If we constantly look at Arsenal or what other teams are doing, that would not help us. We already know how difficult it is to go to the Etihad, so we don't need Arsenal to get involved in that even more.”

While Liverpool were held to a 2-2 draw at Aston Villa earlier this week, it was a good result in isolation.

City, meanwhile, are enduring a nightmare campaign by their own standards. The title has been relinquished and they are out of the Champions League after crashing out of the knockout play-off phase at the hands of Real Madrid. Pep Guardiola’s side suffered a 3-1 second-leg loss in the Spanish capital to lose 6-3 on aggregate.

But City are still plenty dangerous as they pursue a top-four finish - as displayed by thrashing Newcastle United 4-0 last weekend. And given there is a modern-day rivalry between the Etihad Stadium side and Liverpool, having had several fascinating races to be crowned champions, there will be a bit of needle. In the reverse fixture at Anfield, Liverpool earned a 2-0 win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both outfits have injury issues ahead of the meeting. Ahead of the showdown, here’s the latest.

Man City team news

Rodri - out

The midfielder is sidelined with a long-term ACL injury and City have missed his presence in the engine room.

Manuel Akanji - out

The defender won’t play again this season after being forced to have surgery.

Oscar Bobb - out

The 21-year-old hasn’t made a single appearance this season.

John Stones - out

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The England international was forced off early in the Madrid defeat. City now are weighing up whether surgery is needed.

Erling Haaland - doubt

The striker, who has scored 23 goals this season, was an unused substitute against Madrid. Guardiola revealed that Haaland was due for a fitness test yesterday.

Liverpool team news

Conor Bradley - out

The right-back had to come off against Villa despite coming on as a substitute 20 minutes earlier. Slot has ruled Bradley out of Liverpool’s next two games and then he will be assessed.

Joe Gomez - out

The versatile defender is sidelined with a recurrence of a hamstring injury. Slot has admitted that Gomez recently underwent the knife and there is hope he can feature again this term.

Tyler Morton - out

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The midfielder recently had an operation for a shoulder issue earlier this month/

Cody Gakpo - minor doubt

The forward, who has scored 16 goals this season, has missed the past two games with a knock. Slot was hopeful that Gakpo could start training during his pre-match press conference on Thursday.