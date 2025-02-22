Man City team news ahead of the Premier League encounter against Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium.

Pep Guardiola has admitted he’s unsure whether Erling Haaland will be fit for Manchester City to face Liverpool.

The Reds make the trip to the Etihad Stadium on Sunday aiming to take another step closer to the Premier League title. They are currently eight points clear but that gap could be cut to five should Arsenal prevail against West Ham United.

City, the current champions, have endured a woeful season. They crashed out of the Champions League earlier this week at the hands of Real Madrid and now must battle to qualify for Europe’s elite club competition next season. City currently sit fourth in the table.

For the 3-1 loss to Madrid in the Champions League knockout play-off second leg, Haaland was an unused substitute. He sustained a knee issue in a 4-0 thrashing of Newcastle United last week. And Haaland, who has scored 23 goals this season, will require a fitness test on the eve of the game to see if he can feature. Boss Guardiola said: “Don’t know yet. Tomorrow we will know. It’s better to have Erling on the pitch. Everybody is responsible for the good things and bad things for the team but obviously with Erling we are better.”

John Stones will definitely be absent for Guardiola’s troops. The defender was forced off in the early stages against Madrid and City are now weighing up surgery. “He is injured - a difficult one,” added Guardiola. “In the next days we will know if he needs surgery or not. It’s the front, his thigh.”

Meanwhile, midfield maestro Rodri remains absent for City as he recovers from an ACL injury. In addition, versatile defender Manuel Akanji won’t play again this campaign after he sustained an adductor injury and required to go under the knife. Oscar Bobb has not made an appearance for City this campaign because of a foot problem.

Liverpool team news

Liverpool, meanwhile, are sweating on the fitness of Cody Gakpo. The forward, who has plundered 16 goals in all competitions this season, has missed the past two games with a knock. Reds head coach Arne Slot admitted that Gakpo is doubtful to face City.

The visitors will definitely be without Conor Bradley, who suffered a hamstring injury in the 2-2 draw at Aston Villa earlier this week. The right-back has also been ruled out of Wednesday’s encounter against Newcastle United. It means Liverpool are slightly short of defenders, with Joe Gomez having an operation for a recurrence of a hamstring issue. Tyler Morton is unavailable after he had shoulder surgery.

Slot said at his pre-match press conference: . "I hope [Gakpo’s available], I'm not 100 per cent sure. He hasn't trained with the team yet. Maybe he does a bit today. I don't know exactly. It will be a close call.

“No, he [Bradley] still has to come in, so we don't know yet. I would be completely surprised if he's involved in the Sunday game, or the Wednesday game against Newcastle. You can assume that's not going to happen. Joe Gomez had surgery for his hamstring injury, so he's out for a long time. He will be back maybe just before the end of the season.”