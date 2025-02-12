Everton vs Liverpool team news ahead of the Merseyside derby at Goodison Park.

The city’s bragging rights are on the line as Goodison Park hosts its final Merseyside derby tonight (7.30pm GMT).

Everton welcome Liverpool to the Grand Old Lady for the final time, with both outfits recording 41 wins apiece. The Toffees’ relegation fears have been alleviated since David Moyes returned as manager last month, having secured three successive Premier League victories.

Yet they face a Liverpool outfit who are the runaway league leaders and have a chance to go nine points clear at the summit with a victory. A crackling atmosphere is expected inside Goodison although both outfits have injury issues.

Everton team news

. Certainly, Everton’s are lengthier and they will definitely be without seven players. Four of those are attackers, with Dominic Calvert-Lewiin - who was magnificent in the 2-0 win last season - sidelined with a hamstring injury.

In addition, fellow strikers Armando Broja (ankle) and Youssef Chermiti (thigh) are absent while Moyes admitted that versatile forward Dwight McNeil could be absent for another six weeks. McNeil had knee surgery earlier this month and has not played since December.

Right-back Nathan Patterson is nursing a hamstring issue and captain Seamus Coleman hasn’t made an outing since Boxing Day because of a calf issue. In addition, Orel Mangala has ruptured his ACL and won’t play again this campaign.

But there is a chance that Vitalii Mykolenko could be back after missing the 2-0 loss to AFC Bournemouth in the FA Cup fourth round. The left-back, who has done well when marking Liverpool talisman Mo Salah in previous showdowns, has returned to training following a minor calf complaint.

Moyes is also weighing up a full debut for Charly Alcaraz, who impressed off the bench against Bournemouth following his loan arrival from Flamengo. "He's done enough by his performance to start the game,” said Moyes. “Whether I do is another thing. I think sometimes when you bring someone in, you don't know how long it'll take for someone to settle.

"I have to say, he settled very well in the game. He's got Premier League experience, so he's not completely new to this. The decision will be made tomorrow on whether we start him or not."

Liverpool team news

Liverpool, meanwhile, will definitely be without two players. Joe Gomez sustained a recurrence of a hamstring injury in the shock FA Cup loss to Plymouth Argyle. The defender was making his first appearance since suffering his original complaint in a 5-0 win at West Ham on 29 December. Midfielder Tyler Morton has a shoulder setback although he hasn’t made an appearance in the Premier League this season.

The Reds are hoping that Trent Alexander-Arnold is back, though, having be sidelined for the previous two matches with a hamstring complaint. But the Liverpool vice-captain was pictured in training yesterday and that is a good sign. Alexander-Arnold may be in the squad, with Conor Bradley rested against Plymouth.

Curtis Jones was not used from the bench at Home Park despite Liverpool chasing a goal. He was not 100 per cent but also trained, which is a good sign he’ll be OK to play his part against Everton. The Toxteth-born midfielder has come through the ranks at the Reds.

Arne Slot takes charge of his first Merseyside derby since taking over as Anfield head coach last summer. Moyes, on the other hand, has the experience of being in charge of the fixture on 21 occasions at both Goodison and Anfield. He has won four of them.