Abdoulaye Doucoure was one of four who was sent off after Everton’s 2-2 draw against Liverpool in the Merseyside derby.

Liverpool and Everton could both face being hit with fines following the Merseyside derby.

The final encounter between the bitter rivals at Goodison Park was drama-laden. James Tarkowski’s 98th-minute goal rescued Everton a 2-2 draw after Mo Salah had thought he’d moved Liverpool nine points clear at the top of the Premier League table.

And following the final whistle, a melee broke out. Home midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure celebrated in front of the travelling fans and was grabbed by the Reds’ Curtis Jones, which sparked the fracas. Doucoure and Jones were both issued second yellow cards and sent off. Meanwhile, Liverpool head coach Arne Slot and assistant Sipke Hulshoff were also dismissed by referee Michael Oliver and must serve respective one-match touchline bans.

A Premier League statement said: “The referee issued second yellow cards and red cards to Curtis Jones and Abdoulaye Doucouré following an altercation after the final whistle. Arne Slot and his assistant Sipke Hulshoff were also shown straight red cards after the final whistle.”

However, it is likely that the Football Association will take further action following the skirmish for failing to ensure their players didn't behave in an improper and/or provocative way. That could result in a fine for both outfits. Earlier this season, Tottenham Hotspur were forced to pay £20,000 after several members of their squad clashed with West Ham’s Mohammed Kudus during a 4-1 win.

Despite his dismissal, Doucoure has taken to social media after Everton’s dramatic draw. He did not address the incident but instead sent a message to Evertonians. He posted on X: “PASSION , DÉTERMINATION, DESIRE 💙🔥. GOODISON PARK.”

Moyes disappointed

Doucoure will have to serve a one-match ban for his red card, which will be served when Everton travel to Crystal Palace on Saturday (5.30pm kick-off). Blues boss David Moyes admitted he was disappointed with the 32-year-old given that the squad is also short of players, with Iliman Ndiaye forced off in tears with a knee injury during the first half.

Moyes said: "I'm disappointed with Doucoure because we need him, we're down on numbers at the moment. We've got to be careful what we do. Discipline is never easy sometimes in these games and tonight was a game where quite easily sending offs happen."

‘Wanted to provoke our fans’

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk hit out at Doucoure for his provocative antics towards the away section. Speaking to TNT Sport, van Dijk said: "We saw how they celebrated the goal, they have all the right to. I think Abdoulaye Doucoure wanted to provoke our fans, I think that is what I saw and Curtis Jones didn't think it was the right thing to do. And then you know what happens if there is a little tussle.

"I didn't think the referee had the game under control. Both teams had to deal with it. This was their cup final. I think the referee had a big part in the game, in terms of certain challenges were given as fouls and similar weren't."