AC Milan boss Paulo Fonseca makes 'one of the strongest' claim about Liverpool

Paulo Fonesca. (Photo by Gabriel BOUYS / AFP) | AFP via Getty Images

Liverpool are in Champions League action on Tuesday night

AC Milan boss Paul Fonseca is expecting a tough clash against Liverpool, despite the fact their upcoming opponents were beaten 1-0 at home by Nottingham Forest last time out in the Premier League. The Reds make the trip to Italy as they look to begin their 2024/25 Champions League campaign with a win at the San Siro.

Arne Slot began life at Anfield with three wins in a row in the league against Ipswich Town, Brentford and Manchester United. The character of his side will now be tested following their surprise recent loss.

Speaking ahead of their match against Liverpool, AC Milan’s head coach Fonseca has said: “Liverpool are a great team, one of the strongest in Europe with very strong positional play and with individuality that we all know.

“We have to be defensively perfect to win. We can’t make mistakes otherwise they score goals. We have to be a complete team to defend and then attack with stability. Tomorrow’s match is an opportunity to show our improvements.”

Meanwhile, their striker Alvara Morata has said: “Since I signed for this club, I’ve been imagining playing a match like this. This game could be a semi-final or a final. The desire to do well and make the fans proud is at its highest. Games like tomorrow’s are the ones that make history, and we can’t wait to play. The Champions League is the Champions League, it doesn’t matter how or when you get there, it’s where the best teams in Europe compete. We are very motivated.”

AC Milan turned to Fonseca in June and he agreed a three-year deal with the Serie A giants. They finished 2nd in the table last season and will be eyeing top spot this time around.

The 51-year-old has also had spells as a manager in the past at Porto, Braga, Shakhtar Donetsk, Roma and Lille. He spent the last two years with the latter in France and won 52.2% of matches in charge.

Liverpool will have to be at their best to get a result against the Italian outfit. Slot is relishing the challenge and has said: “I've been in Europe for a few years with my former clubs and sometimes we went through to the next round, I think one time with six or seven points and we ended up number one in the group. It's difficult to say before you start, but I think it's clear if you want to end up in the first eight you have to win a lot of games and you need a lot of points.

“What I think about the format, that's also something you can ask me better in the end. I think everybody who loves football is looking forward to that game. That is the positive for the person that sits at home in front of his television. How is it going to be for the players with two extra games? How is it going to be excited in the end of the group stages as well? That's something that we have to find out. I don't think anyone has the answer to that at the moment.”