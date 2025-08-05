Darwin Nunez has been linked with a move away from Liverpool after falling down the pecking order under Arne Slot | Getty Images

Italian heavyweights AC Milan have emerged as contenders to sign Liverpool forward Darwin Nunez this summer.

Sky Sports News reports that the seven-time Champions League winners have made an official approach to try and sign the Uruguayan international as they aim to bolster their attacking options ahead of the new Serie A season.

This is not the first time Nunez has attracted interest from an Italian club, with champions Napoli having an offer believed to be in the region of around £47.5m turned down for the 26-year-old.

Nunez struggled for regular starts last season under Arne Slot and has been heavily linked with an exit from Anfield to help fund the team’s summer rebuild. However, despite the uncertainty surrounding his future, he’s been in top-class form throughout pre-season, scoring five goals in the build-up to the new campaign.

AC Milan join the race to sign Darwin Nunez

AC Milan have made Darwin Nunez a priority target this summer. The San Siro outfit finished eighth in Serie A last term, marking their lowest league finish since 2015, and they are currently in the process of a rebuild after re-appointing title-winning coach Massimo Allegri over the summer.

They’ve so far added veteran Luka Modric and left-back Pervis Estupinan to their squad but are desperate to get their hands on a striker that can lead the line during the coming season.

Sky Sports explains Milan are keen to sign Nunez and have made contact with the English champions. However, at this stage no formal bid has yet been made and it’s also thought that the club are also considering an approach for Manchester United’s Rasmus Hojlund.

Nunez has scored 40 times and contributed 26 assists in 140 matches in a Liverpool shirt. He remains the club’s second most expensive ever footballer after costing around £85m back in 2022. Nunez has three-years remaining on his contract and is thought to be valued at around £61m.

What next for Darwin Nunez?

Despite his excellent form in pre-season, it seems increasingly likely that Darwin Nunez will depart Liverpool this summer to take on a new challenge.

He only started eight league matches for Arne Slot’s side last term and is expected to fall further down the pecking order after the arrival of Hugo Ekitike from Frankfurt. Nunez is attracting interest from AC Milan in Serie A but also has offers further afield in Saudi Arabia from Al Hilal, according to talkSPORT.

According to Sky in Italy, Al-Hilal have also not yet made any bid but they are keeping an eye on Nunez. Any potential deal involving Nunez could have a domino effect in helping raise funds for the signing of Alexander Isak.

The Reds had an offer in the region of £110m plus add-ons turned down by the Magpies but are expected to return to the table with an improved offer. However, any hope of Nunez being signed by the Anfield club could depend on Newcastle’s ongoing pursuit of a striker as they continue to push for Benjamin Sesko of RB Leipzig.