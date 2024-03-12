Now confirmed to be officially returning to the club by FSG's press relea se , Edwards will take control of the football operations and is being tasked with hiring a new sporting director and, of course, a replacement for Klopp. As per the official press release, it's said he is the CEO of Football for the club and FSG have confirmed that he will 'identify and recruit new leadership for Liverpool FC's football operation' and 'supporting the growth of FSG in global football through additional investment and acquisition'.

The Liverpool owners also gave a statement following their decision, with Mike Gordon praising Edwards' contributions to the club in the past. 'Michael is one of the most formidable executive talents in world football and John, Tom, and I are absolutely thrilled to have secured his services for our business. On behalf of everyone at FSG I am delighted to welcome him back and also hugely excited to see one of the most sought-after executives back in our ranks.' Edwards also spoke out on his return, "I am very grateful to Mike, John, Tom and the ownership group for offering me the opportunity to take on this new leadership role within FSG. One of the biggest factors in my decision is the commitment to acquire and oversee an additional club. I believe that to remain competitive, investment and expansion of the current football portfolio is necessary. Having served the club previously I need no reminder of how much emotional investment is made by supporters in the city itself, as well as across the U.K. and the world. I am looking forward to getting started."